September 11, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Richard Corcoran to talk the new New College at Tampa Tiger Bay

Peter SchorschSeptember 11, 20234min1

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

Lobbying compensation: Corcoran Partners posts another Top 10 report in Q2

HeadlinesSouth Florida

Jason Pizzo keeps all but 1 committee assignment ahead of 2024 Legislative Session

HeadlinesInfluence

Lauren Book to serve on Appropriations, Judiciary, Rules Committees

CORCORAN 3.29 (2)
The former Florida House Speaker is likely to face some tough questions about what critics deem a conservative takeover.

Richard Corcoran, the former Florida House Speaker turned Florida Education Commissioner who now serves as Interim President of New College of Florida, will speak Friday at the Tampa Tiger Bay Club.

Corcoran is the featured speaker at the group’s Friday luncheon at noon, located at The Cuban Club Ballroom at 2010 N. Avenida Republica De Cuba in Ybor City.

Corcoran has served as Interim President of the nation’s top public liberal arts college since January and is one of three finalists for the position permanently. The prominent Florida Republican has been part of what has become a controversial state takeover of the state’s smallest public college.

Tiger Bay, known for its feisty membership armed with tough questions, will likely be a tough venue for Corcoran.

Since Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed Corcoran interim president, the new Board and school leadership have come under fire for what critics describe as DeSantis’ “war on woke.”

DeSantis stacked New College’s Board of Trustees in January with six conservative appointees. While critics see it as a hostile takeover, DeSantis described it at the time as an attempt to improve enrollment and performance at the Sarasota school.

Corcoran has echoed that sentiment, noting that the school “lost its way and went off center and got very traditionally left,” according to a published interview Corcoran gave to ABC Action News last week.

In addition to answering to decisions like taking steps to eliminate New College’s gender studies curriculum, Corcoran may also have to answer for his high salary. The former House Speaker earns nearly $700,000 on his base salary alone. The much larger University of Florida pays its President, Ben Sasse, $1 million. FSU President Richard McCullough earns about the same.

Questions may also arise about the school’s welcoming atmosphere toward LGBTQ+ students. Historically, it has been considered a safe space for such students, but with the state pushing New College in a more conservative direction, some fear that may no longer be the case. Asked about it in his interview with ABC Action News, Corcoran said the question was offensive.

“Every single student will be treated with the utmost in human dignity,” Corcoran said.

Those interested in attending the talk can register here.

Post Views: 0

Peter Schorsch

Peter Schorsch is the President of Extensive Enterprises Media and is the publisher of FloridaPolitics.com, INFLUENCE Magazine, and Sunburn, the morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics. Previous to his publishing efforts, Peter was a political consultant to dozens of congressional and state campaigns, as well as several of the state’s largest governmental affairs and public relations firms. Peter lives in St. Petersburg with his wife, Michelle, and their daughter, Ella. Follow Peter on Twitter @PeterSchorschFL.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousAttorneys ask Florida's congressional map be fast-tracked to state Supreme Court

nextNick DiCeglie repeats on committees; will head Transportation, Banking and Insurance

One comment

  • John Lentini

    September 11, 2023 at 12:29 pm

    He brought Chick-fil-A to campus to make the LGBTQ students even more uncomfortable. He would like all upperclassmen to leave so he can get to 100% Christian fundies and no pesky queers.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories