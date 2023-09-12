September 12, 2023
Personnel Note: Continental Strategy adds Gangul Gabadage to lobby team

Peter Schorsch

Gangul Gabadage copy
'Gangul is part of the very fabric of the health care industry in Florida, and he is going to be a great resource to our growing client base in this area.'

Continental Strategy, a rapidly growing lobbying firm in Tallahassee, has added Gangul Gabadage to its firm.

“Gangul has an amazing, fresh insight into the growing field of health care in Florida,” Continental Strategy Managing Partner James Card said. “His knowledge of legislative affairs from serving the Florida Department of Health will bring a wealth of experience and new insights into Florida Medicaid, hospitals and the health care insurance companies as well. We are excited to have his talent join our firm.”

Gabadage previously held leadership positions with the Florida Department of Health, including as deputy director of the Office of Legislative Affairs, a position he held since 2019. Prior to that, Gabadage was the director of executive appointments for the department, where he oversaw administration and management of its 56 boards, councils and committees. 

“Gangul is part of the very fabric of the health care industry in Florida, and he is going to be a great resource to our growing client base in this area,” Continental Strategy Vice President Ashley Spicola said. “His knowledge of Florida policymaking is also going to be a tremendous addition to the work we do to support clients in achieving the wins they need during the Legislative Session.”

Gabadage is a graduate of Florida State University. 

Continental Strategy specializes in serving clients across a wide range of issues in Florida, Washington D.C. and in Latin America. Its services span federal government, lobbying, policy advising, politics and communication. the firm emphasizes relationships with policymakers, legislators, elected officials and staff to guide clients through public and private endeavors, spearhead political and diplomatic initiatives, and collaborate with multilateral institutions and non-governmental organizations to advance objectives. 

Peter Schorsch

Peter Schorsch is the President of Extensive Enterprises Media and is the publisher of FloridaPolitics.com, INFLUENCE Magazine, and Sunburn, the morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics. Previous to his publishing efforts, Peter was a political consultant to dozens of congressional and state campaigns, as well as several of the state’s largest governmental affairs and public relations firms. Peter lives in St. Petersburg with his wife, Michelle, and their daughter, Ella. Follow Peter on Twitter @PeterSchorschFL.

