September 12, 2023
Florida pols react to House opening impeachment inquiry on Joe Biden

Jacob OglesSeptember 12, 20234min5

Biden copy
Early responses were predictable, but many officials have yet to chime in.

U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy announced the House will begin an impeachment inquiry on President Joe Biden.

Florida’s political leaders broke along party lines in reacting to the news. Many Republicans immediately came out in support, including members of the House who will ultimately vote whether to impeach the President. Democrats, meanwhile, dismissed the news as a distraction and stunt.

U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds, a Naples Republican, posted on X: “Question: Is there enough evidence to at least start an Impeachment Inquiry? Answer: Yeah, 100%.”

U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz, a Fort Walton Beach Republican, posted on X and mentioned skepticism about impeachment from Fox News: “When Speaker McCarthy makes his announcement in moments, remember that as I pushed him for weeks, Brian Kilmeade said I was: ‘Speaking into the wind’ on impeachment.’ Turns out, the wind may be listening!”

U.S. Rep. Carlos Giménez, a Miami-Dade Republican, posted on X: “There is plenty of smoke coming out of the White House which justifies an impeachment inquiry. As a career firefighter paramedic, I know firsthand that where there is smoke, there is fire. I FULLY support Speaker McCarthy’s decision to pursue an impeachment inquiry.”

U.S. Rep. Cory Mills, a Winter Park Democrat, posted on X: “The evidence against Joe Biden and the Biden crime family is already overwhelming and this step long overdue. I support taking the investigation to the next level and impeachment against Biden’s corruption and policy failures in office.”

U.S. Rep. Jared Moskowitz, a Parkland Democrat, posted on X: “Nine months of hearings, millions of tax payer money wasted, led by (James) Comer, that yielded NO evidence on Joe Biden. Video Game reset.”

U.S. Rep. Michael Waltz, a St. Augustine Beach Republican, posted on X: “An impeachment inquiry is what Congress needs to get answers on the Biden family’s nefarious international business dealings.”

U.S. Rep. Frederica Wilson, a Hollywood Democrat, posted on X: “Congress is back in session today and extreme MAGA Republicans are ignoring real issues, instead threatening a government shutdown and trying to score political points by pushing a phony impeachment inquiry. Democrats are putting People Over Politics and are ready to get to work.”

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected].

5 comments

  • SteveHC

    September 12, 2023 at 12:24 pm

    CORY MILLS is a Republican, not a Democrat as stated in this article.

    Reply

    • Pat for the course

      September 12, 2023 at 12:27 pm

      On this site it sadly is not a shocking mistake.

      Reply

  • Elmo

    September 12, 2023 at 12:38 pm

    This is how Republicans “govern.” One absurd distraction after another.

    Reply

  • JD

    September 12, 2023 at 12:41 pm

    This will end badly for the Republicans any way you slice it.

    If they don’t have evidence, they are going to look foolish and retaliatory.

    If they don’t have the votes in the House to impeach – they look weak and retaliatory.

    If they don’t have the votes in the Senate to convict – they look weak and retaliatory.

    It’s going to drive the moderate right voters away and push moderate left towards.

    Anyone think this through? Good luck.

    Reply

  • Michael K

    September 12, 2023 at 1:03 pm

    More performative distraction from Republicans, who should leave the theater to the artistic professionals whom they despise and disdain. Excepting, of course, MJT and her baboon-like appearance and primal scream at the SOTU. And Matt Gaetz has the vocabulary and mannerisms of a five-year-old. These two embody what Republican congresspeople amount to these days.

    Governing is a foreign concept to these fools.

    Reply

