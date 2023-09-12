Florida pols react to House opening impeachment inquiry on Joe Biden

U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy announced the House will begin an impeachment inquiry on President Joe Biden.

Florida’s political leaders broke along party lines in reacting to the news. Many Republicans immediately came out in support, including members of the House who will ultimately vote whether to impeach the President. Democrats, meanwhile, dismissed the news as a distraction and stunt.

U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds, a Naples Republican, posted on X: “Question: Is there enough evidence to at least start an Impeachment Inquiry? Answer: Yeah, 100%.”

U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz, a Fort Walton Beach Republican, posted on X and mentioned skepticism about impeachment from Fox News: “When Speaker McCarthy makes his announcement in moments, remember that as I pushed him for weeks, Brian Kilmeade said I was: ‘Speaking into the wind’ on impeachment.’ Turns out, the wind may be listening!”

U.S. Rep. Carlos Giménez, a Miami-Dade Republican, posted on X: “There is plenty of smoke coming out of the White House which justifies an impeachment inquiry. As a career firefighter paramedic, I know firsthand that where there is smoke, there is fire. I FULLY support Speaker McCarthy’s decision to pursue an impeachment inquiry.”

U.S. Rep. Cory Mills, a Winter Park Democrat, posted on X: “The evidence against Joe Biden and the Biden crime family is already overwhelming and this step long overdue. I support taking the investigation to the next level and impeachment against Biden’s corruption and policy failures in office.”

U.S. Rep. Jared Moskowitz, a Parkland Democrat, posted on X: “Nine months of hearings, millions of tax payer money wasted, led by (James) Comer, that yielded NO evidence on Joe Biden. Video Game reset.”

U.S. Rep. Michael Waltz, a St. Augustine Beach Republican, posted on X: “An impeachment inquiry is what Congress needs to get answers on the Biden family’s nefarious international business dealings.”

U.S. Rep. Frederica Wilson, a Hollywood Democrat, posted on X: “Congress is back in session today and extreme MAGA Republicans are ignoring real issues, instead threatening a government shutdown and trying to score political points by pushing a phony impeachment inquiry. Democrats are putting People Over Politics and are ready to get to work.”