September 16, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Ron DeSantis loops NYC Mayor into border crisis remarks, predicts 9/11 style attack

A.G. GancarskiSeptember 16, 20233min2

Related Articles

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

‘Father time is undefeated’: Ron DeSantis rails against 80-year-old presidential candidates

Culture WarsHeadlines

Florida’s immigrants uncertain, afraid under new law

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

GOP hopefuls bet on Iowa as firewall against Donald Trump

DeSantis NBD Iowa
The Governor continues his tough talk about illegal immigration.

Ron DeSantis is telling Iowans that New York City’s issues illustrate the gravity of the illegal immigration crisis.

DeSantis, addressing supporters at a Never Back Down town hall event in Red Oak, cited Democratic Mayor Eric Adams’ words as proof that aggressive enforcement needs to happen at the U.S.-Mexican border.

If it doesn’t, he expects a terror attack similar to that on Sept. 11, 2001.

“You look at what’s happening in New York City. You actually have the mayor now of New York City, a liberal mayor having to say that this open border is destroying the city because it is. You can’t do this. So we see just the sheer number of people is too much,” said DeSantis, who went on to justify using “deadly force” against intruders with “hostile intent” such as alleged “cartel” members to “leave them stone cold dead at the border.”

Adams has spoken out against the effects of the “asylum seeker humanitarian crisis,” noting that it could lead to “substantial fiscal disruption” if left unchecked.

DeSantis was in New York this week for Sept. 11 commemorations, and that led him to renew his prediction that the porous southern border could lead to a 9/11 style terror attack.

“So I was thinking of it, then I started thinking about, ‘OK, how did this actually happen to our country?’ And part of the reason it happened was because we had no control over who was coming into our country. Even back then, there was immigration issues that led to those people being able to do that,” DeSantis said, before making his prediction.

“I would say that with Biden’s open border, there’s going to be someone that came through that border that will eventually commit a terrorist attack in the United States of America. I hope I’m wrong about that. But I think I’m right and I think that that’s likely to happen.”

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousFlorida's immigrants uncertain, afraid under new law

next'Father time is undefeated': Ron DeSantis rails against 80-year-old presidential candidates

2 comments

  • My Take

    September 16, 2023 at 12:53 pm

    Nostradumbass

    Reply

  • eva

    September 16, 2023 at 1:19 pm

    All we require for employment is a dependable smart phone, an Internet connection, and a responsible individual. For all students, regardless of age, whether sv02 they are currently enrolled in school, have recently graduated, or are jobless.
    .
    .
    View It Here………………………………………… dailyincome25.blogspot.com

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories