September 18, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Florida gas prices rise 9 cents as OPEC production cuts persist

Jesse SchecknerSeptember 18, 20233min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

After tough veto, Wilton Simpson uses limited conservation money to preserve more than 13,000 farm acres

HeadlinesInfluence

It’s official: Daniel Perez named House Speaker-designate

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Ken Griffin questions Ron DeSantis’ strategy as Griffin sits out 2024 GOP race

gas pump supply (Large)
Florida drivers are paying $55 on average to fill an average-size tank, roughly $3 less than when gas prices hit their 2023 peak.

Florida gas prices are 9 cents higher than they were a week ago, reaching $3.69 per gallon Monday due in large part to overseas supply manipulation.

Production cuts by OPEC and OPEC+ countries, particularly Saudi Arabia and Russia, have caused crude oil prices to strengthen through the past month.

By Friday, the U.S. price of oil closed at $90.77 per barrel — the highest daily price this year and the most expensive since early November 2022. The International Energy Agency warned the OPEC leaders’ voluntary production cuts would create a “significant supply shortfall.”

Mark Jenkins, spokesperson for AAA — The Auto Club Group, said in a statement, “Global fuel supplies continue to tighten, putting upward pressure on oil prices and subsequently, the price of gasoline.”

Monday’s average price of gas in the Sunshine State remains 16 cents cheaper than this year’s high of $3.85 per gallon. Florida drivers are paying $55 on average to fill an average-size tank, which is roughly $3 less than when gas prices were at their 2023 peak.

Once again, the costliest metropolitan market for motorists to fuel is the West Palm Beach-Boca Raton area of Palm Beach County, where pump prices average $3.84 per gallon, followed by Naples ($3.74) and Gainesville ($3.72).

The cheapest gas can be found in Panama City, where drivers and motorcyclists are paying $3.49 per gallon on average, followed by Pensacola and the Crestview-Fort Walton Beach area, where the price is $3.51 per gallon.

Gas in Florida is 19 cents lower than the national average of $3.88 Monday. Californians by far are paying the most per gallon, $5.69. Washington is the only other state where motorists are facing a per-gallon price point of $5 or more.

Mississippians enjoy the best per-gallon deal of $3.30, followed by Georgians, who are paying $3.38 per gallon on average.

Post Views: 0

Jesse Scheckner

Jesse Scheckner has covered South Florida with a focus on Miami-Dade County since 2012. His work has been recognized by the Hearst Foundation, Society of Professional Journalists, Florida Society of News Editors, Florida MMA Awards and Miami New Times. Email him at Jess[email protected] and follow him on Twitter @JesseScheckner.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousDonald Trump refuses to say how he watched Jan. 6 attack unfold

nextByron Donalds signals deal reached to temporarily avoid government shutdown

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories