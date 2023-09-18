September 18, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

State poised to publish new pharmacy benefit manager rules

Christine Jordan SextonSeptember 18, 20233min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

After tough veto, Wilton Simpson uses limited conservation money to preserve more than 13,000 farm acres

HeadlinesInfluence

It’s official: Daniel Perez named House Speaker-designate

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Ken Griffin questions Ron DeSantis’ strategy as Griffin sits out 2024 GOP race

pain pills (Large)
Proponents have called Florida’s PBM law the most significant in the country.

Florida top officials swiftly approved new rules designed to crack down on pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs), a necessary step to carry out changes pushed by Gov. Ron DeSantis.

In a brief telephonic meeting, members of the Florida Cabinet, sitting as the Financial Services Commission, gave approval for the Department of Financial Services (DFS) to publish the proposed PBM rules. These so-called pharmacy go-betweens negotiate with drug manufacturers on behalf of insurance companies to purchase drugs at reduced prices or promise additional rebates.

PBM proponents and opponents alike agreed that the proposed rules DFS unveiled over the summer track what is allowable under Florida’s new law. The Financial Services Commission, which consists of the Governor and Cabinet members, was poised to discuss the regulations on Aug. 22, but those plans were delayed after DeSantis canceled the Cabinet meeting.

Proponents have called Florida’s PBM law the most significant in the country. It’s worth noting that a federal appellate court issued a decision in Pharmaceutical Care Management Association v. Mulready, finding that provisions of Oklahoma’s law violate federal law.

The 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled in favor of PCMA, finding that the provisions in the Oklahoma law were preempted by the federal Employee Retirement Income Security Act, or ERISA, which regulates self-insured health plans, and Medicare Part D.

Meanwhile, the American Medical Association (AMA) published a new analysis of PBMs that indicates a widespread decline in competition in local PBM markets across the United States.

“The effects of less competition and more vertical integration in the PBM industry deserve regulatory scrutiny as a check against anticompetitive business practices that harm patients by raising drug prices, lowering quality, reducing choice, and stifling innovation,” said AMA President Jesse M. Ehrenfeld.

“As momentum grows for PBM reform in Congress, the AMA continues to lend its support to bipartisan bills that help promote greater transparency and oversight of PBM policies and practices to ensure prescription drugs are affordable and accessible.”

Post Views: 0

Christine Jordan Sexton

Tallahassee-based health care reporter who focuses on health care policy and the politics behind it. Medicaid, health insurance, workers’ compensation, and business and professional regulation are just a few of the things that keep me busy.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousByron Donalds signals deal reached to temporarily avoid government shutdown

nextTampa Bay Rays ‘major announcement’ will end years of debate surrounding stadium

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories