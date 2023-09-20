More national polling shows Ron DeSantis almost 50 points behind Donald Trump

Two new national surveys show Ron DeSantis continuing to face a massive deficit in the Republican race for President.

An Emerson College Poll of the race shows the biggest lead yet for his main opponent.

“The September Emerson College Polling national survey of U.S. voters finds former President Donald Trump with a 47-point lead over his closest competitor in the Republican Presidential Primary, his largest lead since tracking this race in June 2022. Trump’s support increased 9 points since last month’s national poll to 59% while support for Governor Ron DeSantis stayed the same at 12%, and Vivek Ramaswamy fell two points to 7%. Chris Christie and Mike Pence follow with 5% respectively, Nikki Haley with 3%, and Tim Scott with 2%. Five percent are undecided,” asserts a memo accompanying results.

“The Trump voter remains resilient, and despite a dip in August’s post-debate poll, Trump has now expanded his lead and has improved his position from before the first debate,” said Spencer Kimball, Executive Director of Emerson College Polling.

Emerson claims that 63% of the 518 respondents, including 75% of Trump backers and 42% of DeSantis enthusiasts, are locked into their choices ahead of their states’ primaries and caucuses.

A Yahoo poll conducted from Sept. 14 through Sept. 18 finds former President Donald Trump leading the Florida Governor, 59% to 13%. An additional 9% of respondents aren’t sure who they back, while Nikki Haley and Vivek Ramaswamy are tied in third place with 5%.

DeSantis has less than 20% support with all demographic groups. His best showing (17%) is among voters who are between 30 and 44 years of age. He also has 15% support among White voters.

The Governor’s worst showing is among Hispanic voters, of whom just 8% support him.