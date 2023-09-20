‘Big mistake’: Ron DeSantis says Donald Trump ‘wrong’ on abortion

Florida’s Governor is speaking out against former President Donald Trump’s abortion position, calling it out of step with what Republicans want.

During an interview with ABC News, Ron DeSantis took Trump to task for being “wrong” on abortion, days after the former President deemed Florida’s Heartbeat Protection Act to be “a terrible thing and a terrible mistake.”

“I think that if you have something where you have a baby that has a detectable heartbeat, if you’re pro-life, you would want to say that there should be protections there,” he told Linsey Davis. “And if he’s saying, ‘That’s a terrible thing,’ I know most pro-life voters would think that he’s wrong.”

DeSantis also suggested that the Trump of 2023 is not the same man who ran for President in 2016.

“I think he’s taking positions that I think are different from what he took in 2015 when he first came onto the scene. And I do think he’s a different candidate today than he was back then. And I think the one back then was probably closer to where Republican voters want to be than the latest iteration,” he said.

“He claimed to be pro-life. He spoke at the March for Life and was waxing eloquently about how everybody counts,” DeSantis added. “For him to then attack people like Iowa, South Carolina, Florida, all these other states, I thought that was a big mistake.”

DeSantis made similar comments earlier this week.

“Donald Trump may think it’s terrible. I think protecting babies with heartbeats is noble and just and I’m proud to have signed the heartbeat bill in Florida and I know Iowa has similar legislation,” DeSantis said on Radio Iowa. “I don’t know how you can even make the claim that you’re somehow pro-life if you’re criticizing states for enacting protections for babies that have heartbeats.”