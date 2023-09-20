Ron DeSantis slips to fifth place in New Hampshire

New polling from New Hampshire is the worst yet for Ron DeSantis.

The latest poll from the University of New Hampshire Survey Center finds the Florida Governor in fifth place in the Granite State.

Former President Donald Trump leads with 39% support, with Vivek Ramaswamy (13%), Nikki Haley (12%), Chris Christie (11%) and DeSantis (10%) trailing among the 845 Primary voters polled.

The survey represents a radical decline in DeSantis’ fortunes this summer. A July survey from the same pollster showed DeSantis with 23% support, only 14 points behind the former President.

Trump and Ramaswamy supporters, meanwhile, are more committed to their candidates than DeSantis backers are to theirs. Whereas 69% of Trump backers and 31% of Ramaswamy supporters are firmly committed to their choices, only 18% of DeSantis supporters can say the same.

DeSantis is, however, the top second choice candidate, with 23% of respondents backing other candidates saying the Florida Governor would be their chosen alternative.

In other good news, DeSantis isn’t ruled out by many voters despite being in the middle of the pack of candidates. Only 22% rule out supporting him, fewer people than those who say the same about Ramaswamy (24%) or Trump (30%).

Despite being in fifth place, DeSantis is given the second best chance of winning the GOP nomination, only behind Trump. While 51% of respondents think Trump is the best bet, 16% say it’s the Governor. Three out of five DeSantis supporters believe their candidate has the best chance of going the distance.