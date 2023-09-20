September 20, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Rick Scott derides ‘disgraceful’ Senate dress code change

A.G. GancarskiSeptember 20, 20233min1

Related Articles

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Ron DeSantis likens border enforcement to war against Al Qaeda

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Poll: Ron DeSantis holds on to 2nd place in Iowa

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Poll: Ron DeSantis behind Donald Trump, Nikki Haley in South Carolina

Rick Scott Washington Watch
'You know, we're supposed to represent the American public.'

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott is riled up over new rules allowing Senators to dress down.

During an appearance on “Washington Watch,” Florida’s junior Senator slammed Majority Leader Chuck Schumer for allowing more casual clothes on the floor to facilitate stylistic choices made by U.S.  Sen. John Fetterman, a Pennsylvania Democrat.

“You know, we’re supposed to represent the American public. We’re supposed to be debating the biggest issues in America, in the world, and how disgusting if … we’re going to do that … without looking like we really care about it,” Scott said.

“I think the American public thinks this is disgraceful. What Chuck Schumer did, he did it unilaterally, like the Democrats are doing everything else. No vote on the Senate floor,” Scott continued. “I can’t imagine he could have gotten the votes to do this, and it’s wrong when people see us on TV, or they see us, they come to the gallery and watch us debate these issues.”

Scott said the move may play poorly with the public.

“I think they’re going to be so disappointed when they see people that don’t have to dress appropriately and really respect the position we’re in,” Scott added. “We’re in exalted positions. We should respect the institutions of this country, including the U.S. Senate.”

Scott’s comments follow a letter he sent Leader Schumer earlier this week, a document signed by 45 GOP colleagues.

“The Senate is a place of honor and tradition, and the Senate floor is where we conduct the business of the American people. It is where we debate the policies (that) impact every American family, and, when necessary, it is where we must make the gravest decision imaginable — whether to send our fellow Americans into battle to defend the freedoms we all hold dear. The world watches us on that floor, and we must protect the sanctity of that place at all costs,” the Republicans wrote.

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousFlorida Representatives have a large say in what happens during impending government shutdown

nextPoll: Ron DeSantis behind Donald Trump, Nikki Haley in South Carolina

One comment

  • My Take

    September 20, 2023 at 7:07 pm

    What a bourgeois prig.
    A den of lying low-account thieves, but they LOOK professional.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories