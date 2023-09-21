Florida journalists, political leaders remember Lucy Morgan

Lucy Morgan, one of the most prominent journalists covering the Florida political process, has died. The Tampa Bay Times, where Morgan long served as a Tallahassee bureau chief, confirmed the news, reporting the 82-year-old died from complications from a fall in May.

Journalists and political leaders in the state shared thoughts and memories of the journalist.

Jo Becker of The New York Times posted: “Tonight I learned that Lucy Morgan, my former boss and my mentor and friend, has left the building. It’s hard to describe how much Lucy Morgan has meant to Florida journalism , and particularly to the women who practiced it there.”

David Bishop, President of The Nostalgia Network, posted: “What a loss. If you worked in PR in state government, you feared getting a call from Lucy. You knew nothing good was coming from that phone call. She was a master of her craft and had incredible sources. I have nothing but the upmost respect for her.”

Richard Bookman, one of Morgan’s editors, told the Tampa Bay Times: “She was as powerful as any politician in the state. She had the ear of anybody in the state who she wanted, from governors to prisoners, from drug dealers to prosecutors. She had anybody and everybody. And her goal was to tell stories that needed to be told.”

Former Gov. Jeb Bush told the Tampa Bay Times: “She was tough but fair. She was tenacious. I think she scared politicians that were ethically challenged because they knew nothing would get by her. More importantly for me, Lucy was a friend. Prayers for her family.”

Kristy Campbell, former Republican communications staffer, posted: “Nothing struck more fear in the heart of a press secretary than a call or email from Lucy Morgan. She was a brilliant, tough, remarkable woman, and one of Florida’s finest journalists. Praying for her family and many, many friends.”

Sarah Carey, a veteran communications staffer, posted: “I’ll never forget hearing Lucy Morgan at a press club meeting I attended as a young journalist. Someone asked how she broke these great stories about powerful people and she gave a tip I’ll never forget: get to know the secretaries. The janitors. Be a real person.”

Bill Cotterell, Tallahassee Democrat columnist, wrote in his obituary on Morgan: “In a political town where professional reputations can be made with a few fleeting victories, Lucy Morgan was a genuine legend for more than four decades of hard work, shrewd political instincts and total dedication to the public’s right to know about the money, backroom deals and power plays that Florida government runs on.”

Patty Cox, a former editor at the Tampa Bay Times, posted: “She was a legend and a role model for so many of us (at the Tampa Bay Times.) Rest in peace, dear Lucy.”

Matt Dailey, Deputy Communications Director for the Florida Democratic Party, posted: “Lucy Morgan was one of my writing idols — her sense for storytelling was legendary and unique. I was fortunate enough to see her in the bookstore a few times in her later years and pick her brain about Florida history. I’ll miss her stories and her fire for the truth most of all.”

Brady Dennis, reporter for The Washington Post, posted: “Lucy Morgan, a pioneering journalist whose relentless investigative reporting kept Florida legislators, lobbyists and lawmen on watch for nearly five decades, died Wednesday, according to family members. Lucy was a legend and inspiration to so many.”

Chris Hand, a government law lawyer, posted: “It is nearly impossible to think of Florida without Lucy Morgan, a one-of-a-kind reporter and one of the best friends Floridians ever had. Condolences to her family, the Tampa Bay Times, and her many journalism colleagues across the state. Lucy will be greatly missed.”

Steve Herman, Voice of America correspondent, posted: “An iconic #Florida journalist has died. Lucy Morgan and a colleague were awarded the Pulitzer Prize for investigative reporting in 1985 for uncovering corruption in the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office.”

Amy Hollyfield, The Dallas Morning News managing editor, posted: “My heart is so heavy seeing the news that venerated titan of Florida journalism, Lucy Morgan, has passed. I am one of many journalists, many women journalists, blessed by her mentorship and trailblazing. My heart goes out to her family.”

John Kennedy, Gannett Florida Capitol reporter, posted: “A longtime colleague and competitor, Lucy helped shape this state. She’ll endure wherever and whenever truth is sought out. G’bye, old friend.”

Benjamin Kirby, communications consultant, posted: “I’ve lost count of the number of Florida reporters who credit Lucy Morgan as their role model. A tough loss for the journalism community today. Holding Lucy Morgan’s family and her Tampa Bay Times family in our hearts and in the light.”

Mary Ellen Klas, Miami Herald Capitol Bureau chief, posted: “Florida has lost a legend and an icon. Journalism has lost a hero. Many of us have lost a mentor and friend.”

Alex Leary, The Wall Street Journal reporter, posted: “The institution. She’ll be hunting for the next big story in heaven.”

Alan Levine, Ballad Health Chairman and CEO, posted: “Lucy Morgan left a legacy of great journalism. She made the politics and governance of Florida better because she held us all accountable. She was fair, diligent, and trustworthy. I pray for her peace. She deserves it. What a loss.”

Jackson Peel, Florida House Democrats Communications Director, posted: “Legend and icon is exactly how to describe Lucy Morgan. Florida was made better by her work, and worse by her passing.”