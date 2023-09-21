Last Call for 9.21.23 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics.

The Biden-Harris campaign is releasing another ad as part of a $25 million buy targeting Hispanic voters.

Titled “La Diferencia,” the ad says President Joe Biden is “different” from Republicans, who “say they’re for us” but are “working for the rich and powerful.”

The GOP dis is played over images of the two Florida men vying to unseat Biden next year: former President Donald Trump and Gov. Ron DeSantis.

The ad says Biden is “fighting for us” and “working to make billionaires and corporations pay their fair share so our businesses, our families and our community have a chance to get ahead.”

In a news release announcing the ad, the Biden campaign played up positive stats from the President’s first three years in office, including record low unemployment among Hispanic Americans.

“The ad highlights how Bidenomics has turned the page on trickle-down economics and led to near record low unemployment, historic job creation, lower costs, and a Latino small business boom — all the while Republicans’ platform only serves the wealthy and powerful,” the news release says.

The campaign will run the ad across TV and digital platforms in “battleground states.” Notably, Florida is not one of them. The targeted states include Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.

To watch the ad, please click on the image below:

___

U.S. Rep. Maxwell Frost will be raising money this weekend in Tampa alongside three former elected Democrats.

According to a fundraiser invitation, the first-term Congressman will appear alongside former Chief Financial Officer Alex Sink, former Sen. Janet Cruz and former Rep. Sean Shaw.

Suggested donations range from $27 for “enterprising leaders” up to $2,500 for “Champions.” All contributions benefit Frost’s re-election campaign in Florida’s 10th Congressional District, which covers a portion of Central Florida, including Orlando.

Frost is one of the top fundraisers among Florida Democrats — in his first quarter raising money as a sitting Congressman he pulled in nearly $418,000, which is more than any other Florida Democrat managed to raise during the first three months of the year.

That total was also the second most lucrative opening quarter by a freshman U.S. Representative. The best quarter ever was posted by former U.S. Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell at the start of 2019.

The fundraiser will run from 10:30 a.m. through noon on Sunday. The location will be provided to those who RSVP.

CD 10 is a safe Democratic seat where Biden won 77% of the vote in 2020. Frost won election in 2022 with 59% of the vote over Republican Calvin Wimbish’s 39%. That was after the then-25-year-old shocked the political establishment after emerging as the Democratic nominee from an eight-candidate Primary field.

He has since earned quite a bit of press as America’s first Generation Z Congressman, including landing on the cover of Teen Vogue.

Quote of the Day

“She was tough but fair. She was tenacious. I think she scared politicians that were ethically challenged because they knew nothing would get by her. More importantly for me, Lucy was a friend.”

— Former Gov. Jeb Bush, on journalist Lucy Morgan, who died Wednesday at 82.

Wilton Simpson — He could use a Ranch Water for helping Florida farmers fix their irrigation systems.

Citizens policyholders — An Insurance Policy or two will help them handle the sticker shock whenever they open their letter from the state-backed insurer.

Brightline — Miami-to-Orlando service starts tomorrow. First-class and business-class riders would do well to order a Railcar.

School librarians — They’re yanking more books off the shelves than their counterparts in any other state. After a long day, they could use a Tequila Mockingbird.

