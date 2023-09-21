September 21, 2023
Poll: Ron DeSantis in 4th place in New Hampshire, at just 8% support

A.G. GancarskiSeptember 21, 20233min2

DeSantis NH NBD
'Trump’s endless barrage of attacks on Ron DeSantis has taken its toll, as DeSantis has fallen into single digits.'

Another New Hampshire poll shows Florida’s Governor struggling with voters in the first-in-the-nation Primary state.

In an Insider Advantage poll of 850 likely GOP presidential primary voters conducted Wednesday, Ron DeSantis is in fourth place, with 8% support. This puts him behind Donald Trump (42%), Nikki Haley (14%), and Chris Christie (10%).

DeSantis is ahead of Vivek Ramaswamy and Tim Scott, with 5% support each. North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, at 4%, is the only other candidate with more than 1% support.

“After polling this race both nationally and in various states, it is becoming ironically clear that the 45th president has roughly a forty-five percent floor in this overall contest. In many surveys, his numbers go way beyond that floor, indicating the daunting task those trying to replace him as the GOP nominee face. Trump’s greatest problem among likely voters is with white men over the age of 65. We have seen this in numerous surveys, and it certainly runs contrary to conventional wisdom. Ironically, men supply Nikki Haley with more support than do female respondents. Women support Trump in larger numbers than do male voters,” claimed pollster Matt Towery.

“Regardless, the battle for number two appears tepid at the moment. Trump’s endless barrage of attacks on Ron DeSantis has taken its toll, as DeSantis has fallen into single digits. None of the second-tier candidates appear to have a foundation upon which to build larger numbers as of now,” Towery added.

“But the Primary is many months away, and we have learned that anything can happen with New Hampshire voters, who are fiercely independent. We have polled presidential primaries in the Granite State since 2004 and look forward to another exciting cycle.”

While DeSantis’ 8% showing is his worst in any New Hampshire poll (and one of his worst numbers in any state poll anywhere), fourth place is better than his fifth place standing in the latest University of New Hampshire Survey Center poll, released Wednesday. However, DeSantis had 10% support there.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

2 comments

  • My Take

    September 21, 2023 at 4:24 pm

    Ìmagine how much calmer the average daìly news woud be if polls could only be released omce a week and all on thè same day.

    Reply

  • Michael K

    September 21, 2023 at 4:33 pm

    Americans are learning who Ron is is, and about the damage he’s done to Florida. They are responding accordingly.

    Haven’t heard him rant on about woke lately. That dog doesn’t hunt anymore.

    Reply

