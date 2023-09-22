September 22, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Americans for Prosperity Action Florida backs Erika Booth in HD 35

Ryan NicolSeptember 22, 20233min1

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

Fantasy sports betting platforms warned about illegal activity

HeadlinesTampa Bay

Tampa General pioneers innovation as one of ‘World’s Best Smart Hospitals’

HeadlinesSouth Florida

Service workers union backs ‘true partner’ Daniella Levine Cava for re-election as Miami-Dade Mayor

booth copy
'Erika Booth’s values on economic progress and reforming health care will benefit residents of House District 35.'

Americans for Prosperity Action Florida (AFP Action-Florida) is endorsing Republican candidate Erika Booth as she navigates a three-person Primary in the House District 35 Special Election.

The Florida arm of the conservative organization is active in state elections and policy debates. Skylar Zander, AFP Action Senior Advisor in Florida, said Booth would be a welcome voice in the House, where Republicans currently hold a supermajority.

“Erika Booth’s values on economic progress and reforming health care will benefit residents of House District 35. Her proven record from serving on the Osceola County School Board and as a public-school teacher gives her a unique understanding of the ways our education system can be reformed to give opportunities that fit each learner’s individual needs,” Zander said.

“Our boots on the ground activists and staff are ready to knock on doors and connect with voters in House District 35 to share why we believe Erika Booth is the best candidate. Last election cycle we were successful in 38 out of the 41 races we engaged in, and we have no doubt our grassroots muscle will have success in House District 35 on Nov. 7, 2023.”

The Special Primary Election will take place on Nov. 7. A General Election will be held on Jan. 16 between the winners of the Republican and Democratic Primaries. The Special Election was called after current Republican Rep. Fred Hawkins resigned to take over as President of South Florida State College.

Booth is battling Ken Davenport and Scotty Moore for the GOP nomination. She appears to be the favorite among that trio, as House Speaker-designate Daniel Perez and the Florida House Republican Campaign Committee are supporting her bid.

Rishi BaggaMarucci Guzmán and Tom Keen are running on the Democratic side, but none were expected to get an endorsement from a group like AFP Action-Florida.

Hawkins won the 2022 General Election by a comfortable 10 percentage points. But in 2020, the district went for Democratic President Joe Biden by 5 points over former President Donald Trump. That has given Democrats hope they could flip HD 35 blue.

Post Views: 0

Ryan Nicol

Ryan Nicol covers news out of South Florida for Florida Politics. Ryan is a native Floridian who attended undergrad at Nova Southeastern University before moving on to law school at Florida State. After graduating with a law degree he moved into the news industry, working in TV News as a writer and producer, along with some freelance writing work. If you'd like to contact him, send an email to [email protected].

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousService workers union backs ‘true partner’ Daniella Levine Cava for re-election as Miami-Dade Mayor

nextTampa General pioneers innovation as one of 'World's Best Smart Hospitals'

One comment

  • My Take

    September 22, 2023 at 8:03 pm

    Americans for [the Rich Man’s] Prosperity

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories