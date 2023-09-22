Americans for Prosperity Action Florida backs Erika Booth in HD 35

Americans for Prosperity Action Florida (AFP Action-Florida) is endorsing Republican candidate Erika Booth as she navigates a three-person Primary in the House District 35 Special Election.

The Florida arm of the conservative organization is active in state elections and policy debates. Skylar Zander, AFP Action Senior Advisor in Florida, said Booth would be a welcome voice in the House, where Republicans currently hold a supermajority.

“Erika Booth’s values on economic progress and reforming health care will benefit residents of House District 35. Her proven record from serving on the Osceola County School Board and as a public-school teacher gives her a unique understanding of the ways our education system can be reformed to give opportunities that fit each learner’s individual needs,” Zander said.

“Our boots on the ground activists and staff are ready to knock on doors and connect with voters in House District 35 to share why we believe Erika Booth is the best candidate. Last election cycle we were successful in 38 out of the 41 races we engaged in, and we have no doubt our grassroots muscle will have success in House District 35 on Nov. 7, 2023.”

The Special Primary Election will take place on Nov. 7. A General Election will be held on Jan. 16 between the winners of the Republican and Democratic Primaries. The Special Election was called after current Republican Rep. Fred Hawkins resigned to take over as President of South Florida State College.

Booth is battling Ken Davenport and Scotty Moore for the GOP nomination. She appears to be the favorite among that trio, as House Speaker-designate Daniel Perez and the Florida House Republican Campaign Committee are supporting her bid.

Rishi Bagga, Marucci Guzmán and Tom Keen are running on the Democratic side, but none were expected to get an endorsement from a group like AFP Action-Florida.

Hawkins won the 2022 General Election by a comfortable 10 percentage points. But in 2020, the district went for Democratic President Joe Biden by 5 points over former President Donald Trump. That has given Democrats hope they could flip HD 35 blue.