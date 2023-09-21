Johnny Farias campaign for HD 118 nets nod from Florida Democratic Party

Former Miami-Dade Community Council member Johnny Faris’ renewed bid for the seat representing House District 118 now carries an endorsement from the Florida Democratic Party (FDP).

The party announced its support for Farias, who ran unsuccessfully against former Rep. Juan Fernandez-Barquin last year in HD 118.

Gov. Ron DeSantis tapped Fernandez-Barquin, a fellow Republican, in June to serve as Miami-Dade Clerk and called a Dec. 5 Special Election to replace him.

Farias is the right man for the job, according to FDP Chair Nikki Fried.

“Johnny is an outstanding community leader,” she said in a statement. “Residents of Miami-Dade County, like so many across the Florida, are suffering due to skyrocketing costs of living, and Florida Republicans have offered no real solutions. Tallahassee needs leaders like Johnny Farias — problem solvers of high integrity who will put the needs of Floridians first.”

It’s the first time in four campaigns for public office — two for HD 118, including the current run — that Farias, a Navy veteran and electrician by trade, has received an FDP nod.

Farias, 53, said his priority in office will be to address Florida’s affordability crisis.

“Floridians need leaders who are focused on tackling the real issues affecting our families,” he said in a statement.

“Homeowners are being crushed by the highest insurance premiums in the nation and a staggering high cost of living. Miami-Dade County has lost over 100,000 residents since 2020 due to the same pressures. If elected, I promise the people of HD 118 that I will work to create a coalition of fixers in Tallahassee — a group of legislators who will create and implement solutions to address the pressing needs of our community.”

Two others have qualified for the HD 118 race: 67-year-old no-party candidate Frank De La Paz and 38-year-old Republican lawyer Mike Redondo, who in June scored an endorsement from House Speaker-designate Daniel Perez.

Of the three, Redondo has posted the best fundraising numbers so far, nearly $127,000 through Aug. 25. Faris reported raising $71,000, while De La Paz raised nothing.

HD 118 spans a narrow, unincorporated strip of the county west of Florida’s Turnpike encompassing the neighborhoods of Goulds, Kendall, South Miami Heights and South Miami Heights.