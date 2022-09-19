‘Ron’s housing state of emergency’: Video highlights skyrocketing costs under Ron DeSantis

Skyrocketing housing prices in Florida have made it one of the least affordable states for renters and homebuyers in America. Now, a group of Ron DeSantis’ fiercest critics is airing a new ad blaming the Governor for not acting to address the issue.

DeSantis Watch, a partnership between Florida Watch and Progress Florida, has been bashing DeSantis for months on issues like education and campaign finance. In its latest video, the group targets Florida’s housing unaffordability, which prompted local and state leaders to declare states of emergency and urge the Governor to do the same and take steps to slow the trend.

“While Ron DeSantis engages in cruel political stunts, it is everyday Floridians who continue to suffer while he ignores the housing affordability crisis in our state,” DeSantis Watch Constituencies Director Natasha Sutherland said in a statement.

“This is a state of emergency for the single mom choosing between rent and school supplies for her child, for the seniors deciding between a roof over their head or the life-saving medication they need, and for the thousands of families and young people being crushed by unreasonable rent gouging throughout Florida.

“It is time for real action to protect the hardworking people of our state, but all Ron DeSantis cares about are the fat cat developers and billionaires who fund his political ambitions while Floridians struggle to stay in their homes.”

The 49-second video, released Monday, is mostly a collection of clips from TV reports on Florida’s disproportionately high housing prices. It features just two sentences at the end from DeSantis Watch: “This is a state of emergency. Vote Ron out.”

While rents have climbed statewide and Florida’s property insurance market collapses, leading to rate hikes for thousands of homeowners, the Governor has sat idly by, according to DeSantis Watch. By declaring a state of emergency, the Governor could have, but has not, empowered Attorney General Ashley Moody to cap rent hikes through Florida’s anti-price-gouging statute.

Worse yet, the group said, is that DeSantis benefited from his constituents’ hardships.

“Since 2019, when Ron DeSantis took office, rents in the state have increased by 41%, property insurance premiums have more than doubled from $1,988 to $4,231 a year, which is more than three times the national average, and the average sale price of a home has shot up 65%,” the group said last month. “Why is Ron DeSantis ignoring this ongoing crisis? One answer may lie in who is funding his political career.”

A DeSantis Watch analysis of campaign finance reports from the Governor’s campaign and political committee, Friends of Ron DeSantis, found that more than $57 million — more than 25% of his total gains — came from the real estate and finance industries.

“Clearly, the word is out that if you’re among the wealthy elite, Florida is the place to be,” the group said. “For the workers, students, seniors, and other families who power our state’s economy looking for shelter? They’ll continue to struggle as those with the means to bankroll his political ambitions continue to have the Governor’s attention.”