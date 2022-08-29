The best Governor money can buy? New video claims donors are Ron DeSantis’ base

A new video from a group of the Governor’s fiercest critics contends Ron DeSantis is the “best Governor money can buy.”
DeSantis Watch, an independent third-party group that continues to spotlight what it sees as the Governor’s transactional nature, is out with a new send-up of infomercials that pretends to market Florida’s Governor like he’s a box of Ginsu knives.
“Ron DeSantis will come to you if you’ve got enough cash,” insists a cheerily voiced female narrator.
“Are you a billionaire or a wealthy corporation afraid you might have to pay your fair share of taxes or stop polluting our planet? Are you a massive utility company that wants to continue to gouge your locked-in customers for all they’re worth? Ever wanted to play a round of golf with a politician who believes he’s going to be president one day? Have we got a deal for you,” reads the DeSantis Watch summation of the concept for this nearly two-minute video.
The snark continues in the clip.
“While this Governor of Florida was formerly owned solely by one resident of Palm Beach, he’s now on the market for anyone with a large enough bank account to make a down payment on his presidential ambitions,” the narrator contends.
The spot goes on to spotlight how five-figure donations can score supporters a round of golf with the Governor and other such considerations.
“For just a small portion of your astronomical net worth, Ron DeSantis will take away your freedoms to keep the fat cats happy,” the narrator enthuses.
“Floridians are dealing with an affordability crisis that has rents skyrocketing, property insurance rates going through the roof, and utility bills that have doubled in some places, but Ron doesn’t care, he’s too focused on himself and the donors fueling his political ambitions,” said DeSantis Watch Constituencies Director Natasha Sutherland.
“Ron DeSantis loves to spend time with his billionaire buddies and collect checks from his wealthy corporate donors, so we are happy to provide them with this valuable infomercial on what they can expect in return. Act now though: the DeSantis governorship ends in November!”
See the video below.
10 comments
Tom
August 29, 2022 at 10:56 am
Despicable, what would you expect from a far left disgusting, contemptuous Org.
When you side with people over elites, this is the type of hate you receive. Just frosts the far left cakes ass that you have America’s Gov on the side of people. Rising tide for all.
Charlie Crist
August 29, 2022 at 11:40 am
The GOP does nothing for ordinary people…only the capitalists and the rich. You smoking dirty meth buddy. Don’t know your sack from your bung hole 🍩
Impeach Biden
August 29, 2022 at 11:04 am
Watch how much money comes to the Demings campaign for Senate. It’s okay for Democrats to rub elbows with wealthy people.
Charlie Crist
August 29, 2022 at 11:42 am
At least the Dems do SOMETHING for people who aren’t rich. Rub elbows with wealthy people? How about FAT CAMMACK rub there buddy…you need one. Good cheek scrub!!!🍩
Hope
August 29, 2022 at 11:10 am
Wow! Yet another example of the let’s stop Trump witch-hunting committee spends their time and money on trying to upend humanity. They have a daily diabolical scheme in play and they all will all come back to backfire. Soon they will be running out of gas, literally. Just sit back and watch the show and let them do themselves in.
DeSantis Best Governor in America!
Charlie Crist
August 29, 2022 at 11:44 am
Trump was a crook. Shame on you. Over there smoking crack and ice cocaine or something. Take another swig of that snake oil…
Impeach Biden
August 29, 2022 at 11:48 am
Charlie, you better get off this board and start campaigning. The Red Tsunami is coming and it is going to wash you all the way to Kalifornia or New York. 🤣
Charlie Crist
August 29, 2022 at 11:54 am
Carpet bagger and cheesey grifter Donald Trump was from New York. You piss poor southern people sure do love you greasy New York billionaires. Why? He didn’t make you idiots rich.. grifted you people to a husk. Sold you snake oil. However, FAT CAMMACK face sit if free. Why won’t you partake???🍩
Tom
August 29, 2022 at 12:14 pm
Moron, scum bag this is not about past potus 45.
We know you are mentally incapacitated and demented, suffering from TDS.
This is about America’s Gov, the greatest Gov in USA. Newsom crapping pants over him as is potus #46. Go change their diapers.
LMAO.
Hope
August 29, 2022 at 12:17 pm
Impeach Biden,
Thank you… I was about to give Charlie Crist a piece of my mind, but you did it for me. Talk about a nut job!
He can’t make an argument that is intelligent so he debases himself and his candidate choices with verbiage that only indicates he has a mental disorder.
Governor DeSantis should send him a thank you letter.