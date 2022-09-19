FIU edges UF for highest Bar Exam passage rate among law grads

Just over half of those taking both portions of the General Bar Examination in Florida passed, according to results released by the Supreme Court of Florida Monday.

The General Bar Examination has two parts. Part A includes the Florida portion of the exam, while Part B includes the Multi-state Bar Examination (MBE). Completion of both parts comprises the Overall Method.

Of the 2,794 applicants in the Overall Method, 51% passed. Of the 186 applicants who took only Part A, 55% passed, while only 36% of the 102 applicants who took only Part B passed.

The Supreme Court approved 1,417 candidates for admission to the Florida Bar. That number does not represent all passing applicants, as character and fitness investigations for some, required for admission to the Florida Bar, are still underway.

Induction ceremonies will occur October 12.

Among first-time bar exam takers, nearly 65% passed — 1,432 of 2,794 total applicants.

Graduates from Florida International University College of Law preformed the best on the exam, with more than 81% receiving passing scores.

Students from Florida Coastal School of Law had the lowest pass rate at just under 31%.

Pass rates for other schools are as follows:

— University of Florida College of Law: 78.7%

— Florida State University College of Law: 74.9%

— University of Miami School of Law: 72%

— Ave Maria School of Law: 71.4%

— Stetson University College of Law: 64%

— St. Thomas University College of Law: 60.5%

— Nova Southeastern University College of Law: 54.4%

— Non-Florida law schools: 53.6%

— Florida A&M University College of Law: 52.6%

— Barry University School of Law: 49.2%

The results reflect results off the July 2022 General Bar Examination, which occurred July 26-27 in Tampa.