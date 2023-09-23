Ron DeSantis says Republicans lack the ‘confidence’ to be labeled ‘racist’ and attack critical race theory

Florida’s Governor is calling out the rest of the Republican Party for an inability to attack the “left” when it comes to critical race theory.
“So when we eliminated critical race theory, why haven’t more Republicans stepped up to do it? Because what is the left gonna do when you go up against CRT? They are going to call you a racist, right? They don’t like to be called that,” DeSantis told Glenn Beck in an interview posted Saturday.
“And what I said is, ‘You know what I have the confidence to be able to let people know what I actually did, let them know what we’re trying to fight against and let the chips fall where they may’ and you know what, people sided with me,” DeSantis added.
The Governor has targeted critical race theory, a school of legal thought that analyzes laws and legal structures through the framework of race and ethnicity, during much of his time in office.
In 2021, he pushed the “Stop W.O.K.E.” Act, which enshrined in statute a ban on teaching CRT concepts the Board of Education had already passed. The law passed, but legal challenges are ongoing.
11 comments
PeterH
September 23, 2023 at 12:10 pm
An empty suit candidate!
Julia
September 23, 2023 at 12:57 pm
To finish the assignment, all we want is a dependable smartphone, internet access, and a responsible person. regardless of age, educational attainment, current ys03 certification, or state of employment.
.
.
Discover More————————————–>>> inspiringmorning1.blogspot.com
My Take
September 23, 2023 at 12:29 pm
Republicans are perfectly comfortable being racists.
What DeSSgustus needs to be called more often is “scum.”
My Take
September 23, 2023 at 12:39 pm
News stories today say he has somehow disenfranchised four private schools for their supposed assòciation with the CHINESE COMMUNIST PARTY!!!
My Take
September 23, 2023 at 12:45 pm
He also reportedly promised some far-right Christian-activist group that if eleçted he would fund religious schools.
Elmo
September 23, 2023 at 12:30 pm
His racism spreads way beyond CRT.
Tom
September 23, 2023 at 12:42 pm
“So when we eliminated critical race theory, why haven’t more Republicans stepped up to do it? Because what is the left gonna do when you go up against CRT? They are going to call you a racist, right? They don’t like to be called that,”
Exactly right you racist!! Not to mention that when you’ve alienated every other demographic except trump supporters (who don’t like you either), losing the black vote is pretty much the last nail in your coffin. Most other people aren’t that stupid.
Debra Hughes
September 23, 2023 at 12:56 pm
Because the other Republicans knows it is a higher education course.
Thomas Kaspar
September 23, 2023 at 1:10 pm
Weak democrat nonsense
Dan McCarthy
September 23, 2023 at 1:49 pm
So he admits he is a racist. That is very smart for a politician. NOT!
Jacqueline
September 23, 2023 at 1:52 pm
Question to all you WOKE Moran!!! Do y’all know the meaning of it and where it was originated from? My other question is By eliminating black history what other history is there to be told? I went to the library on 103rd Jacksonville Fla , as you walked in there was a book about the revolutionary of CUBA. SMH. What is DeShito, nationality?