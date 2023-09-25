September 25, 2023
Ron DeSantis, Gavin Newsom to debate on Fox News in November
Gavin Newsom, Ron DeSantis. Image via AP.

Jacob OglesSeptember 25, 20233min4

The strident state executives will appear for a 90-minute debate moderated by Sean Hannity.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and California Gov. Gavin Newsom will debate one another on Fox News on Nov. 30.

The Governors have long found themselves at odds in the press. The potential for a televised debate between the two national figures comes after months of both men tossing barbs at one another. DeSantis is seeking the Republican nomination for President, while Newsom, a Democrat, has sparked significant speculation as a future contender.

The debate will take place in a still-undisclosed location in Georgia, and will last 90 minutes. It notably will take place on Republican-friendly Fox News and will be moderated by conservative pundit Sean Hannity.

“I’m looking forward to providing viewers with an informative debate about the everyday issues and governing philosophies that impact the lives of every American,” Hannity said in a statement.

DeSantis in August said on Hannity’s prime time show he would be willing to debate Newsom. The California Democrat had previously committed to such a faceoff on the show in June.

Of note, the biggest thing standing between either man and their parties’ nomination for President is similar: a previously elected President.

DeSantis trails badly in polls against former President Donald Trump. Newsom, meanwhile, has fervently and publicly said he will not challenge President Joe Biden for the nomination and sees Vice President Kamala Harris, a fellow Californian, as the natural successor should Biden not seek re-election at a late stage.

The Governors’ rivalry in a real sense started in 2020 during the pandemic, as the two men took different approaches to the health emergency. Newsom was among the first state executives to order lockdowns, which endured after many states lifted restrictions. DeSantis imposed lockdowns but at a later point, and he lifted mandates earlier than leaders of other large states.

Meanwhile, Newsom has jumped on matters like DeSantis’ feud with Disney over the signing of a parental rights bill derided by critics as the “Don’t Say Gay” law. He encouraged the massive employer to cancel plans to relocate its Imagineering and other operations to Florida, which Disney ultimately did.

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg.

4 comments

  • Richard Russell

    September 25, 2023 at 1:48 pm

    I can’t wait – yes I can! This will be even more ridiculous than the GOP debates, since Trump has it locked up.

    Reply

  • PeterH

    September 25, 2023 at 1:55 pm

    Neither DeSantis nor Newsom will ever be president.

    Reply

    • Cheesy Floridian

      September 25, 2023 at 2:12 pm

      Maybe someone that governs form the middle can se e both sides and compromise on issues is someone to lead the USA?

      Reply

