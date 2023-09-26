Poll: Among Hispanic Republicans, ‘Undecided’ leads Ron DeSantis

Heading into the second GOP presidential debate, Florida’s Governor is struggling with a significant demographic group.

Among Hispanic Republicans, Ron DeSantis is in a distant second place to Donald Trump. And in the newest Univision Noticias poll, more voters are undecided than select DeSantis as their top choice.

Of the 759 Hispanics polled who anticipate voting in Republican nominating contests next year (of whom 600 are registered Republicans), DeSantis has 12% support, while 13% are undecided and 50% back the former President.

Other candidates are in single digits, including Vivek Ramaswamy (9%), Mike Pence (6%), Nikki Haley (4%), Chris Christie (2%) and others at 1% or less.

Despite Trump taking half of Hispanic Republicans in the Primary and having a 36% approval rating with the cohort, the polling suggests that wouldn’t mean much during the November election, as President Joe Biden would dominate, prevailing 58% to 31%.

Among Hispanic Democrats, Biden would prevail 87% vs. 9%. Among Hispanic Republicans, Trump would prevail 85% to 7%. Meanwhile, Biden would take 46% of independents, as compared to 24% for the former President.

DeSantis, meanwhile, does no better against Biden with Hispanic voters polled. Biden wins them here overall 57% to 28%.

Biden carries Democrats 86% to 10% against the Florida Governor. He also prevails with independents, 43% to 20%. DeSantis carries Republicans, 75% to 8%.

Methodological notes: “The Univision Noticias poll interviewed 1,401 Latino registered voters nationwide from September 11 – 19, 2023. Full sample estimates have a margin of error (MOE) of +/- 2.6 percentage points. The poll includes an oversample of 759 Latino Republicans (MOE +/- 3.6 points). This oversample is drawn from those who indicated that they intend to vote in Republican primary contests in 2024. The final sample was weighted to match the known demographic characteristics of Latino registrants based on data from the U.S. Census CPS as well as from national voter files.”