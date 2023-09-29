Personnel note: Christian Cochran joins Right On Crime as Florida Director

Seasoned law enforcement and veterans’ affairs pro Christian Cochran is joining the national criminal justice campaign Right On Crime as its new Florida Director.

Cochran began his career serving as a Deputy Sheriff in the Florida Panhandle and as a reservist in the U.S. Army Reserve. His passion for legislation and policy was ignited during his two-year stint as a Wounded Warrior Fellow through the U.S. House of Representatives, where he assisted active-duty military personnel and veterans.

Before joining Right On Crime, Cochran served as the Deputy Legislative Affairs Director for the Florida Department of Veterans Affairs and as Government Relations Manager for the Florida Court Clerks and Comptrollers.

“Christian Cochran’s extensive background in law enforcement, policy, and veterans’ affairs, combined with his dedication to conservative principles, make him an invaluable addition to our organization and our efforts in Florida,” said Right On Crime Executive Director Brett Tolman, a former U.S. Attorney. “His dedication and integrity will be instrumental in advancing Right On Crime’s mission to fix broken aspects of the criminal justice system in Florida and across the nation.”

Cochran added, “I have a passion for creating positive change by prioritizing public safety, holding our government accountable, and upholding the rule of law, and those ideals will guide the work I do for Right On Crime. I look forward to working closely with Florida lawmakers and criminal justice thought leaders as we champion conservative criminal justice initiatives in the Sunshine State.”

Cochran will continue serving as a Reserve Deputy Sheriff in Florida. He and his wife, Laura, are raising their daughter, Liberty Rose, in Crawfordville.