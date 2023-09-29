TSG Advisors bags a prized corner in Downtown Tallahassee

TSG Advisors, the consulting offshoot of lobbying powerhouse The Southern Group, has made a bold first move in the real-world game of Monopoly that is played in the coveted two blocks of office buildings stretching between the Capitol and Park Avenue in downtown Tallahassee.

On Monday, TSG Advisors purchased Westcott Station, the four-story, 30,000-square-foot building on the corner of Monroe Street and College Avenue that houses the landmark breakfast deli Goodies Eatery and about a dozen governmental affairs tenants.

“We are growing so fast that we no longer have office space in our main headquarters, so we feel lucky that TSG Advisors was able to negotiate the purchase of one of the largest office buildings in downtown Tallahassee. It’s a good problem to have,” said Rachel Cone, the Managing Partner of The Southern Group.

Jason Fuqua, who leads TSG Advisors Public Safety policy unit, said, “We are going to rename the building ‘Capitol Corner’ so it reflects the close proximity to the seat of power, and over the next few months we’re going to be renovating space for our team.”

Fuqua noted that the consulting group intends to upgrade the space to modern standards with state-of-the-art collaborative workspace and high-tech conference rooms.

TSG Advisors is a new consulting firm that brings together talent from both the private sector and government to serve clients in new ways. The initial focus areas for TSG Advisors are education and public safety and the consulting firm has made several high-profile hires in recent weeks as the business takes flight. Future plans include expansion into more industries.

Sheela VanHoose, who leads TSG Advisors Education policy unit, said, “At TSG Advisors, our focus is on what happens after the lobbyists are called in. We focus on implementation. We align a client’s internal goals and processes to take advantage of the policy momentum that already exists in state government. This is an exercise that requires deep technical expertise, and if we do our job right our clients can often win without ever having to engage in full-blown lobbying battles.”

As for their renovation plans, TSG Advisors is mulling a series of upgrades that might take two years to complete but includes repainting the building’s façade in a new paint scheme and adding exterior lighting to make it more attractive at night.

VanHoose added, “We’re really happy about this amazing opportunity. We feel like we’ve landed on Boardwalk and Park Place, and now we get to buy a hotel.”