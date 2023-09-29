September 29, 2023
Marco Rubio, Rick Scott remember Dianne Feinstein

Jacob OglesSeptember 29, 20236min0

finestein rubio copy
Florida lawmakers in the House from both sides of the aisle remembered the Senator.

The Republicans representing Florida in the U.S. Senate voiced a sense of loss following U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s death.

U.S. Sens. Marco Rubio and Rick Scott both quickly posted on social media about their Democratic colleague.

Rubio now serves as the ranking Republican on the Senate Intelligence Committee that Feinstein once chaired. Florida’s senior Senator held the gavel on that committee himself when Republicans held a majority at the start of 2021.

“Senator Feinstein was a political pioneer with a historic career of public service,” the Miami Republican posted on X. “Intelligent, hard-working and always treated everyone with courtesy and respect. May God grant her eternal rest.”

Scott also relayed kind words.

“Ann and I are heartbroken by the loss of Sen. Dianne Feinstein,” the Naples Republican said. “Dianne’s more than 30 years in the Senate reflect a life of service to her state of California and our nation. We are praying for her family, staff and all who knew and loved her.”

Other members of the Florida delegation from both sides of the aisle expressed grief at the loss.

“Senator Dianne Feinstein was a champion for Gun Violence Prevention that broke barriers at all levels of government,” posted U.S. Rep. Maxwell Frost, an Orlando Democrat.We wouldn’t have had an assault weapons ban if it wasn’t for Senator Feinstein and due to her tireless work, we will win it back. May her memory be a blessing.”

U.S. Rep. Darren Soto, a Kissimmee Democrat, wrote, “Our nation has lost an icon and a trailblazer. Senator Dianne Feinstein will be remembered as a fearless advocate for safety and a champion for California. May her memory be a blessing and her legacy live on in the next generation of leaders.”

Women in Florida’s congressional delegation noted the historic achievements of one of the first women elected to the Senate.

“Senator Feinstein was an icon and a trailblazer,” said U.S. Rep. Lois Frankel, a West Palm Beach Democrat and Chair of the Democratic Women’s Caucus. “A fierce, tenacious public servant, she dedicated her life to serving her community and country — leading the way for countless women in government who came after her. My thoughts are with her family during this time.”

Others shared similar thoughts.

“Senator Feinstein was a devoted public servant and a tenacious trailblazer,” posted U.S. Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick, a Miramar Democrat. “I am thinking of her family during this difficult time. May her legacy live on for years to come and may her memory be a blessing.”

U.S. Rep. Frederica Wilson, a Hollywood Democrat, added, “Wow. My condolences to Sen. Feinstein’s family during this difficult time. She was a champion for the American people and her legacy will live on for generations to come.”

On the Republican side of the House, U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds posted condolences on behalf of himself and his wife, Erika.

“Diane Feinstein was a trailblazer who dedicated her life to public service,” reads a statement from Donalds.

“She was San Francisco’s first female mayor, California’s first female Senator, and a chair of various important Senate committees, who paved the way for women across her state and the nation to pursue their dreams. Erika and I extend our condolences to the Senator’s family, friends, and staff, and wish them strength in this time of grief.”

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected].

