Ron DeSantis plans presidential campaign stop in Tampa Thursday

Gov. Ron DeSantis has traveled coast to coast in pursuit of the Republican presidential nomination, and now he’s bringing the campaign back to his home state.

On Thursday afternoon, DeSantis will hold an event in Tampa that is slated to start at 2 p.m. Further details are forthcoming.

It’s worth noting that unlike many of his events, such as the Never Back Down campaign swing to South Carolina this Wednesday, the campaign will be officially hosting, not the political committee.

DeSantis is backed by the vast majority of the Florida Legislature (many of whom conferred endorsements at the tail end of the 2023 Legislative Session). But at least up until this point, those endorsements haven’t moved the polls in his direction.

Despite having won one of the most commanding re-election victories in Florida history last year in his demolition of Democrat Charlie Crist, DeSantis has roughly half the support Donald Trump does in Primary polls of Florida Republicans.

According to the Race to the White House polling average for the state, Trump has 54% support on average, with DeSantis at 27%. Other candidates are footnotes, with Chris Christie and Vivek Ramaswamy each with 3% support, and Nikki Haley, Asa Hutchinson and Mike Pence each at 2% in the Sunshine State.