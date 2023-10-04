California mugging victims pop up in Ron DeSantis’ South Carolina stump speech

Ron DeSantis continues to plead the case of people in the Golden State who claim to have been attacked by muggers.

“I met six or seven people just last week out there who had reported being mugged in the last year in southern California. Forget about San Francisco and some of the places in Northern California,” he said.

The Governor made the comments at an event in Spartanburg, South Carolina, which was hosted by his Never Back Down super PAC. They weren’t the first time DeSantis advanced the dread specter of California muggers though.

During remarks in Long Beach, California, Ron DeSantis depicted a public safety crisis in the Golden State, saying Californians are leery of wearing jewels while shopping because they could get stolen.

“Just being in southern California over these last few days, my wife and I have run into four or five people that reported that they’ve been mugged in the last year in different parts of Southern California,” DeSantis said.

“When people are telling me that when they go shopping, they take off their jewelry because they don’t want to get mugged, even in nice places in L.A., that’s a huge, huge problem,” DeSantis added.

The Governor has the mugging story in heavy rotation. He also worked it in during the Republican presidential debate, when he said he and the First Lady and he had “met three people, people who have been mugged on the street and that would have never happened 10 or 20 years ago.”

It remains to be seen if DeSantis will meet more mugging victims in future trips to the state, but the anecdotes track with the Governor’s dystopian depictions of a Golden State gripped by street crime.