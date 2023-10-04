October 4, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

California mugging victims pop up in Ron DeSantis’ South Carolina stump speech

A.G. GancarskiOctober 4, 20233min1

Related Articles

HeadlinesUniversities

A day after being selected, former FDOE official turns down role as Broward College Acting President

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Ron DeSantis campaign touts $15M Q3, will focus on Iowa

HeadlinesSouth Florida

Police union backs Sabina Covo for re-election to Miami City Commission

Desantis NBD SC
The Governor griped about the Golden State during a stop in South Carolina.

Ron DeSantis continues to plead the case of people in the Golden State who claim to have been attacked by muggers.

“I met six or seven people just last week out there who had reported being mugged in the last year in southern California. Forget about San Francisco and some of the places in Northern California,” he said.

The Governor made the comments at an event in Spartanburg, South Carolina, which was hosted by his Never Back Down super PAC. They weren’t the first time DeSantis advanced the dread specter of California muggers though.

During remarks in Long Beach, California, Ron DeSantis depicted a public safety crisis in the Golden State, saying Californians are leery of wearing jewels while shopping because they could get stolen.

“Just being in southern California over these last few days, my wife and I have run into four or five people that reported that they’ve been mugged in the last year in different parts of Southern California,” DeSantis said.

“When people are telling me that when they go shopping, they take off their jewelry because they don’t want to get mugged, even in nice places in L.A., that’s a huge, huge problem,” DeSantis added.

The Governor has the mugging story in heavy rotation. He also worked it in during the Republican presidential debate, when he said he and the First Lady and he had “met three people, people who have been mugged on the street and that would have never happened 10 or 20 years ago.”

It remains to be seen if DeSantis will meet more mugging victims in future trips to the state, but the anecdotes track with the Governor’s dystopian depictions of a Golden State gripped by street crime.

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousJulie Marcus to seek re-election as Pinellas Supervisor of Elections

nextPolice union backs Sabina Covo for re-election to Miami City Commission

One comment

  • Thomas Kaspar

    October 4, 2023 at 11:08 am

    Paid Limp Leftwing Anti-DeSantis Spam .

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories