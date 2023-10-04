October 4, 2023
Julie Marcus to seek re-election as Pinellas Supervisor of Elections
Image via Julie Marcus campaign

Peter Schorsch

marcusheadshot
Marcus’ career spans more than 20 years in the county’s election administration.

Julie Marcus, the Republican Pinellas County Supervisor of Elections, is officially seeking to keep her job for another four years.

“Ensuring the accurate county of every vote is the cornerstone of our constitutional republic,” Marcus said in a statement.

“I’ve been committed to safeguarding the credibility of our elections, first as a staff member and since 2020 as the Supervisor. We’ve made significant strides in refining our methods, from heightened audit procedures to fortified cybersecurity and meticulous list maintenance procedures — all aimed at guaranteeing secure elections in Pinellas County.”

Marcus announced Wednesday she will seek re-election. Her career spans more than 20 years in the county’s election administration. She has overseen more than 300 local and more than 25 countywide elections and has directed numerous machine and manual recounts. Her résumé also boasts experience with post-election audits and the implementation of new voting systems.

Marcus has also spearheaded advancements in voter registration list maintenance, and her initiatives have sought to improve transparency, including through the acquisition of an audit system that verifies each vote across all contests and precincts.

Marcus is a certified Elections and Registration Administrator through the Election Center and Auburn University and is an active member of the Association of Florida Supervisors of Elections.

She currently serves on the Cybersecurity Task Force where she leads as the Vice Chair of Administrative Rules. She previously served on the group’s Education Committee. Marcus also serves on the county’s Business and Technology Board.

Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed Marcus to serve as the Pinellas County Supervisor of Elections in May 2020. She quickly announced she would seek election to the office after that appointment. She won her first race for the seat that November.

This will be Marcus’ first re-election campaign.

Marcus succeeded longtime Supervisor of Elections Deborah Clark, whose retirement prompted Marcus’ appointment.

Marcus served as Clark’s chief deputy for eight years. As of her initial appointment, she had been with the office of the Supervisor of Elections for 17 years, including roles ranging from outreach manager and election services coordinator to deputy supervisor.

Peter Schorsch

