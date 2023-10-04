October 4, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

J.C. Planas reports $50K raised for Miami-Dade Supervisor bid; a supporting PC stacked another $500K
Image via Juan-Carlos Planas.

Jesse SchecknerOctober 4, 20236min1

Related Articles

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

‘Continued slide’: Another South Carolina poll shows Ron DeSantis in third place

HeadlinesUniversities

A day after being selected, former FDOE official turns down role as Broward College Acting President

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Ron DeSantis campaign touts $15M Q3, will focus on Iowa

Juan-Carlos Planas
Miami-Dade hasn’t had a voter-chosen Supervisor of Elections since 1957.

Former Rep. Juan Carlos “J.C.” Planas amassed more than $50,000 between July and September toward his bid to be Miami-Dade County’s first elected Supervisor of Elections in decades, according to his campaign.

A political committee called Friends of JC Planas, which Planas’ campaign denied being affiliated with, raised $500,000 through a single donation late last month. The sole donor listed is Eduardo Fernandez, a mortgage loan originator from Miami.

The PC’s Treasurer and Fernandez’s wife, Adriana Fernandez, who also works in mortgage lending, said Planas and his wife are “dear family friends.” She donated $500 in September to Planas’ campaign, which she said is unconnected to the PC.

“We support his intended policies, and launching this political committee affirms that a bipartisan group of residents are coming together to support his candidacy,” she told Florida Politics, adding that while Planas is Democrat, she and her husband are registered Republicans.

Planas’ $50,000 haul is partially reflected in his reporting with the county. His campaign account shows he raised more than $36,000 since July 1. Most donations came from fellow lawyers in three-figure sums.

His campaign attributed his third-quarter gains to “a bipartisan network of supporters” and a successful campaign kickoff event Sept. 17 during National Voter Registration Day.

“I am honored and humbled by the support we’ve received in our mission to continue Miami-Dade’s legacy of safe, free, and fair elections for all,” he said in a statement. “As the next Supervisor of Elections, I will defend our democracy while making sure every eligible voter has the access and ability to exercise their civic rights.”

An ethics and elections lawyer, Planas is running to succeed Miami-Dade Supervisor of Election Christina White, who said in June that she will not seek election to the post she was appointed to in 2015.

Planas is set to face at least one Democratic Primary opponent, Willis Howard, a campaign consultant and former Chief of Staff in North Miami.

Ruth Swanson, a 2020 election denier who last year ran unsuccessfully to unseat U.S. Rep. Carlos Giménez, is the sole Republican running so far.

Howard raised $31,500 and spent $1,200. Swanson, who filed for the race in June, has not yet filed a Q3 report and raised nothing in her first month campaigning.

Miami-Dade voters abolished several constitutional officers — including Supervisor of Elections, Tax Collector and Property Appraiser — through the 1957 adoption of the county’s Home Rule Charter, which delegated their power to the Miami-Dade’s top executive official, now the county Mayor, who now appoints people to those positions.

But in 2018, Florida voters — including 58% of Miami-Dade voters — approved a constitutional amendment requiring every county in the state to elect those officers, as well as a Sheriff, by Jan. 7, 2025.

Primary races for Miami-Dade Supervisor of Elections culminate Aug. 20, 2024. The General Election is on Nov. 5, 2024.

Post Views: 0

Jesse Scheckner

Jesse Scheckner has covered South Florida with a focus on Miami-Dade County since 2012. His work has been recognized by the Hearst Foundation, Society of Professional Journalists, Florida Society of News Editors, Florida MMA Awards and Miami New Times. Email him at Jess[email protected] and follow him on Twitter @JesseScheckner.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousA day after being selected, former FDOE official turns down role as Broward College Acting President

next'Continued slide': Another South Carolina poll shows Ron DeSantis in third place

One comment

  • Earl Pitts "Earl's Early Warning System" American

    October 4, 2023 at 1:37 pm

    Good afternoon my beloved Fans,
    I have developed an early warning system to pre-identify Dook 4 Brains Leftists. This will be implimented from time to time when I feel some of my wide and diverse fan base may be in danger of missing an obvious sign that may be standing directly in front of you as being a dangerous dook 4 brains leftist.
    Take the above photo of the Miami/Dade politician as a very instructional example.
    What your eye should be drawn to immediatly is the sure sign of danger in “The Bow Tie”.
    America a man wearing a Bow Tie has a 99.999999999999% of being a Dook 4 Brains leftist – couple that with his goofey grin and you should have already turned tail and ran for your life.
    America knowing stuff that Earl teaches will protect both you and your beloved childern.
    Thank you America,
    EPA

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories