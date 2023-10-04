Gov. DeSantis appoints 2 to 13th Judicial Circuit

Gov. Ron DeSantis has appointed two people to the bench in the 13th Judicial Circuit Court.

The appointees are Michael Hooi and Joseph Tompkins, both of Tampa.

Hooi has served as a Hillsborough County Court judge since 2021. Prior to that he worked as an associate attorney at Stichter, Riedel, Blain & Postler.

He earned his undergraduate degree from Vanderbilt University and his law degree from the University of Florida. Hooi will fill the vacancy left by the resignation of Judge Rex Barbas.

Tompkins has been a Hillsborough County Court Judge since 2021 also. He previously served as an Assistant U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Florida. He earned his undergraduate and law degrees from Ave Maria University.

Tompkins will fill the vacancy created by Judge Vivian Corvo’s retirement.

The Thirteenth Judicial Circuit is one of 20 circuit courts in Florida. It presides over Hillsborough County. It is staffed with 68 judges under the leadership of Chief Judge Christopher C. Sabella.