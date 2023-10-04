October 4, 2023
Ron DeSantis invokes his family in defending new child rapist execution law

A.G. GancarskiOctober 4, 20235min2

DeSantis AP
'Are you trying to tell me that just letting them sit in prison is adequate punishment?'

Gov. Ron DeSantis has three particularly personal reasons for approving a law that permits a supermajority verdict for the execution of pedophiles, in the form of his children MadisonMason and Mamie.

“I’m sensitive because we have a 6-, a 5-, and a 3-year-old running around the house and the idea that somebody would harm these children the way these pedophiles do, it’s disgusting,” DeSantis said at a Never Back Down tour stop in Greenville, South Carolina.

“There are times where some people will commit really bad crimes, maybe heat of passion, and it doesn’t excuse. They need to be held accountable. But I just think these people that are serial pedophiles, the amount of evil that goes into that is something that it’s a proper expression of our community to say that they deserve the ultimate punishment.”

The Governor noted that Florida actually is “leaning in onto an issue and challenging some of the current jurisprudence,” saying that a reason the state passed the law was to get the current court to reconsider a 5-4 verdict that was a “wrong decision” in a previous case.

“If you have somebody who is preying on these kids and they’re raping kids that will impact those kids for the rest of their lives, those kids will never be able to live normal lives ever again. And you have some of these people that will do this to a dozen kids, 20 kids, 25 kids. Are you trying to tell me that just letting them sit in prison is adequate punishment?”

HB 1297, a bill allowing for the execution of rapists of children under the age of 12 without jury unanimity, was passed by the Senate and House this spring with strong majorities of both Republicans and Democrats.

It contravenes cases Buford v. State of Florida and Kennedy v. Louisiana, deliberately positioning Florida law as a challenge to the current legal consensus, and is the second law passed opening up the door to eight jurors being able to vote to execute someone guilty of a monstrous crime. SB 450, which previously passed the Senate, would allow eight out of 12 jurors to impose capital punishment in murder cases, making Florida the fourth state not to require unanimity.

DeSantis expressed interest in opening up executions to non-unanimous jury decisions earlier this year, lamenting the life sentence given to the mass murderer responsible for the 2018 Parkland massacre.

“Fine, have a supermajority. But you can’t just say one person. So maybe eight out of 12 have to agree? Or something. But we can’t be in a situation where one person can just derail this,” DeSantis told the Florida Sheriff’s Association (FSA) in January.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

2 comments

  • Bill

    October 4, 2023 at 2:45 pm

    Not that I care if they execute pedophiles, but ffs, can’t he do just one thing that benefits the majority of the people who live in the state? Solve an actual problem that people care about – fix insurance for example. It’s all just do nothing, useless BS to make himself out to be a competent governor which frankly, he’s not.

    Reply

  • Earl Pitts is a Pedophile

    October 4, 2023 at 2:51 pm

    Our very own resident troll Earl Pitts is a convicted child rapist & pedophile. Hope he ends up hanging from the end of a rope like he deserves.

    From the state’s sex offender registry:

    Designation:Sexual Offender
    Name: EARL W PITTS III
    Status: Released – Subject to Registration
    Dept of Corrections #:V38476
    Date of Birth:09/18/1982
    Race:White
    Sex:Male
    Hair:Brown
    Eyes:Hazel
    Height:6’00”
    Weight:

    04/03/2019
    Lewd, Lascivious batt sex w/victim 12-15 years old;
    Case Number: 1001545
    Putnam, FL
    Guilty/convict

    Reply

