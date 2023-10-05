Ron DeSantis likens himself to Ronald Reagan while explaining how he gets results from the Legislature

Gov. Ron DeSantis says he’s not “twisting the arms” of the Legislature to keep them in line.

Indeed, while he considers many in the House and the Senate to be “friends,” the Florida Governor said Wednesday on “The Tara Show,” that a movement driven by the people keeps legislators in line — and backing his agenda.

“It’s bottom up. I mean, you know, we inspire the people of Florida,” DeSantis said.

“And so what it is is these guys are talking to their representatives and their senators and the voters are telling them: ‘You better be with the governor on this. The Governor is doing this. Are you supporting him?'”

“And so it really is, it’s been a bottom up movement and we work well with the legislature and I’ve got a lot of friends there, but it isn’t like I’m twisting their arms. I’m going over the head like Ronald Reagan did. We’re delivering a compelling message and we’re getting the support from the people.”