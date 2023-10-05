Ron DeSantis touts Ashley Moody and sheriffs’ endorsements in home state campaign stop

Gov. Ron DeSantis collected five dozen endorsements from Florida’s Attorney General and Sheriffs in Tampa, as he takes a break from out-of-state campaigning to consolidate in-state support for his presidential campaign.

Though the vast majority of endorsers are Republican, a smattering of Democrats and even two Sheriffs without party affiliation are backing their home state Governor, amid polling showing him more than 30 points behind Donald Trump in Florida.

Sheriffs shied away from DeSantis by and large in his 2018 race against Adam Putnam, who had relationships at the time the then-Congressman couldn’t match. But in the General Election against Andrew Gillum, the law officers quickly folded in behind the Republican amid a narrative that Democrat Gillum was anti-police. By the time the 2022 re-election came around, Sheriffs quickly fell in line.

Judging from Thursday’s events, they have stayed there since.

DeSantis referred to his recent travels in introduction, letting the Sheriffs know that law enforcement elsewhere envied their position.

“We were just out in California last week for the presidential debate in the Reagan Library in southern California. And I ran into a Police Chief for one of the municipalities. I said, ‘how are you all doing? How’s it going?’ He’s like, ‘Well, we’re good. It’s just all my officers want to move to Florida now.'”

The Governor noted that people want to come to Florida to “serve in uniform” as a result of Florida’s pro-police policies, and that Florida has been the “focus of freedom” since the beginning of the pandemic, leaving “lockdown states” in pursuit of what his state offers.

Many of his remarks were a walk down memory lane, such as when he contended that the “BLM riots” wouldn’t have happened without “the COVID lockdowns,” as they “created a lot of pent-up anger in people that led to that.”

The Governor’s campaign provided statements ahead of the event, including from the Attorney General and two sheriffs known for being live quotes.

“As a leader, and as a family man, Ron DeSantis knows that supporting law enforcement is critical to keeping families and communities safe,” said Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody.

“Demonstrating that supporting law enforcement means more than just talk by securing bonuses, increased funding, and programs to support law enforcement families, Governor DeSantis has undoubtedly made this a stronger state. America’s Governor will take this same action focused and common-sense approach to Washington as President.”

“Ron DeSantis has been unwavering in his support for law enforcement, which is why I am proud to endorse him today to be the next president of the United States,” said Sheriff Grady Judd of Polk.

“Our nation needs a leader who will bring back law and order to our communities. The people in the major metropolitan areas deserve to be safe, too. As President of the United States, he will fight to curtail runaway violent crime.”

The full list of law enforcement officials endorsing the Governor is below, organized in alphabetical order by county as provided by the DeSantis campaign.

