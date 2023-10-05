Hillsborough Children’s Board taps longtime staffer Rebecca Bacon as new Executive Director

The Governing Board for the Children’s Board of Hillsborough County has selected Rebecca Bacon as its new Executive Director, effective Oct. 1.

Bacon replaces Kelley Parris, who held the role for 10 years.

Bacon has more than 30 years of experience in children’s services, particularly in the areas of program and resource development. She joined the Children’s Board 16 years ago as the manager of an administrative services organization and later was promoted to director.

In that role, Bacon managed and developed a full-service fiscal intermediary funding individualized services for kids and families.

Before joining the Children’s Board, Bacon worked for Public Partnerships, LLC and consulted with other communities on family-directed care.

Bacon also has experience managing a countywide respite network, which received funding from a Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration grant. During her tenure in that role, Bacon chaired a regional advisory board for the Florida Respite Coalition.

She also served as the assistant director for a program serving teens in foster care with wraparound services.

Bacon began her career providing direct services to children and families in mental health, child welfare and public school systems.

“I am honored and humbled for the opportunity to serve as the Executive Director with the Children’s Board of Hillsborough County,” Bacon said. “I look forward to working collaboratively with our team and community partners to ensure every child has access to the resources and opportunities they need to thrive.”

Bacon earned her Bachelor of Science degree in psychology from Grand Valley State University in Michigan.

She has participated in numerous professional development programs, including the Hillsborough County Backstage pass and the Gemstones Leadership Program.

Bacon received Florida’s Finest award in 2004 from the Florida Governor.

The Children’s Board invests in quality programs to support children and their families to ensure they are healthy and safe, developmentally on track, have family support and are ready to learn and succeed. Last year, the Children’s Board invested $50 million in grants to more than 66 nonprofits across 110 programs.