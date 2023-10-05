Ruth’s List Florida endorses Max Tuchman for Miami-Dade School Board

Public school teacher-turned-tech exec Max Tuchman’s campaign to unseat an appointed member of the Miami-Dade School Board now has support from Ruth’s List Florida.

The statewide abortion rights organization, which exclusively backs Democratic women, announced its endorsement of Tuchman in a news release that included invitations to the candidate’s community kickoff and campaign launch events next week.

“Ruth’s List helped to recruit Max to run for the open seat currently being held by a (Gov. Ron) DeSantis appointee, and her candidacy is a significant opportunity to secure a Democratic majority on the Miami-Dade School Board,” the group said.

“In today’s public school climate, with Republicans banning books and rewriting curriculum to fit their extremist agenda, it’s crucial we elect Democratic women leaders like Max who will uphold our values and promote equity in education.”

A graduate of Miami Palmetto Senior High, New College of Florida and Harvard University, Tuchman began her education career in 2004 as a high school government and economics teacher under the Miami-Dade branch of Teach for America. She returned to lead the organization as executive director roughly a decade later, following stints with the Corrow New York Leadership Center, New York Mayor’s office, MTV, District of Columbia Public Schools and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

In August 2016, after completing a one-year White House fellowship at the U.S. Treasury Department, Tuchman launched Caribu, a family video-calling app that integrates children’s books and activities. Toy giant Mattel bought the platform in November 2022, but kept Tuchman on as General Manager.

She filed May 1 to run for the School Board’s District 7 seat, which covers a southwest region of the county encompassing about 50 schools. Its current occupant is Mary Blanco, whom DeSantis appointed to replace Lubby Navarro, a lobbyist for the South Broward Hospital District who resigned last year in compliance with a new law prohibiting elected officials from lobbying.

Blanco hasn’t filed to run to keep her seat. She told the Miami Herald that she will “issue a public announcement” on the matter once she makes a decision.

So far, one other person is seeking the District 7 seat: Javier Perez, a former principal of South Dade Senior High who entered the race Sept. 8 and has not yet reported any fundraising.

Through June 30, the last date for which campaign finance activity is available, Tuchman raised more than $104,000.

Most donations were for three figures. Nearly all came through personal checks.

The Miami-Dade School Board is technically nonpartisan, as are its elections. Accordingly, all candidates are competing against one another in the Aug. 20, 2024, Primary Election. If no candidate receives more than 50% of the vote, the two top vote-earners will compete in a runoff culminating in the Nov. 5, 2024, General Election.