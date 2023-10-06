Ron DeSantis says Donald Trump supporters are ‘patriotic Americans’

Ron DeSantis has nothing negative to say about supporters of former President Donald Trump, despite the gap between the two men in virtually all polling of the 2024 presidential race
During an interview on CNBC’s “Squawk Box,” the Florida Governor didn’t take the bait when it was mentioned that Hillary Clinton proposed what the host called “re-education” of Trumpers, instead calling them “patriotic Americans” and expressing confidence he could reach them.
“I reject that. I mean, look, these are patriotic Americans,” DeSantis said.
“These folks get it. They want to see the country do well. Some people will be with Trump no matter what. But I think the bulk of the people are people that appreciate what he did.”
That’s a different tone from DeSantis, who in August described some Trump supporters as “listless vessels.”
DeSantis also offered the case against Trump Friday, arguing his supporters should take note.
“They also understand that he’s got limitations in terms of his electability. He’s going to be, he would be a lame duck on Day 1, if he could even get elected. I think he’d have major problems with personnel. And of course, he didn’t deliver on his core promises to drain the swamp to have Mexico pay for the border wall or to eliminate the debt. He added $7.8 trillion to the debt,” DeSantis said, framing those criticisms as “fair game” and saying he is able to “make that case.”
Thus far, the Governor has not made the case in a way that has moved voters nationally.
The Race to the White House polling average shows Trump ahead of DeSantis, 58% to 14%.
ScienceBLVR
October 6, 2023 at 9:19 am
Yeah, patriotic Americans. Flag in one hand, gun in the other. Good thing, one must be armed in the battle against teachers, books, free academic expression, women, non heterosexuals, truth, science… and so it goes.
Rick Whitaker
October 6, 2023 at 9:23 am
what maga cultist like desantis mean when they say, “patriotic americans ” is white christian supremacists “. they are set on is flipping america into a christian racist dictatorship. much like gilead on the handmaidens tale. when desantis called SOME of the trump supporters,” listless vessels ” he was right. . desantis is trying to heard a large group of wild boars without getting gored.
JD
October 6, 2023 at 10:06 am
He’s conflating Nationalism with Patriotism and they ARE NOT THE SAME.
He wants Nationalism because it’s an easy segway to the book of Orban’s Authoritarianism.
At first, given his education, I thought he was too smart to pander, then I thought he might be playing 3d chess (albeit without any class) and then I begin to suspect he was just evil.
In reality, he’s a stupid man. He got into those ivy league schools as the “token” white trash Florida man. His time in the military was all about Nationalism, not Patriotism. And now he’s conflating it on a national stage.
But the voters of Florida (and the Nation) can be obtuse as well, sadly.
“There is a cult of ignorance in the United States, and there always has been. The strain of anti-intellectualism has been a constant thread winding its way through our political and cultural life, nurtured by the false notion that democracy means that ‘my ignorance is just as good as your knowledge. ‘”
JD
October 6, 2023 at 10:11 am
