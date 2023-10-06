Ron DeSantis says Donald Trump supporters are ‘patriotic Americans’

Ron DeSantis has nothing negative to say about supporters of former President Donald Trump, despite the gap between the two men in virtually all polling of the 2024 presidential race

During an interview on CNBC’s “Squawk Box,” the Florida Governor didn’t take the bait when it was mentioned that Hillary Clinton proposed what the host called “re-education” of Trumpers, instead calling them “patriotic Americans” and expressing confidence he could reach them.

“I reject that. I mean, look, these are patriotic Americans,” DeSantis said.

“These folks get it. They want to see the country do well. Some people will be with Trump no matter what. But I think the bulk of the people are people that appreciate what he did.”

That’s a different tone from DeSantis, who in August described some Trump supporters as “listless vessels.”

DeSantis also offered the case against Trump Friday, arguing his supporters should take note.

“They also understand that he’s got limitations in terms of his electability. He’s going to be, he would be a lame duck on Day 1, if he could even get elected. I think he’d have major problems with personnel. And of course, he didn’t deliver on his core promises to drain the swamp to have Mexico pay for the border wall or to eliminate the debt. He added $7.8 trillion to the debt,” DeSantis said, framing those criticisms as “fair game” and saying he is able to “make that case.”

Thus far, the Governor has not made the case in a way that has moved voters nationally.

The Race to the White House polling average shows Trump ahead of DeSantis, 58% to 14%.