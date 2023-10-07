Takeaways from Tallahassee — No Prime Day deals here

The specter of more than a million unemployed Floridians coming up against a glitchy, crashing benefit claims system to keep food on the table as the COVID-19 emergency spiraled has long faded into rosy unemployment numbers.

The overall employment picture — with the number of jobs surpassing pre-pandemic levels in August 2022 — has certainly decreased the chances that the jobless might form a voting bloc and vent their frustration with the state’s online benefits contraption at the ballot box.

But the end of that aggrieved constituency seems to have little to do with how well the platform is working, according to some of those forced to watch a spinning circle as they try to log in.

“It’s more stressful trying to get this thing completed than it was losing the job,” said Sharon Dibble of West Palm Beach, who was no closer to getting a check (still among the lowest paying in the country) more than a week after losing her job of 12 years.

Her company closing its doors didn’t entail a robot questioning her very identity, after all.

“I entered my first and last name, my date of birth and my Social Security number and it told me this is incorrect information,” Dibble said.

“It’s not incorrect, because I know who I am.”

The online system had her nostalgic for her experience 12 years ago standing in an actual, in-person line for benefits. And it’s not because she has no experience checking boxes and entering the letters into a box; her job as an online reputation supervisor at a car dealership had her behind a keyboard all day long.

“They make it really, really difficult,” she said, recalling how she got timed out and had to start over again. And then there was trying to get a person to give her a temporary personal identification number.

It’s easy to believe the online system was set up to keep people from collecting benefits, she said.

Wait, automation to make things slower?

That did appear to be the state’s goal 3 ½ years ago when reports came out that just 3% of the 1.5 million claims filed had received benefits a month into the pandemic.

The criticism was so blistering that U.S. Sen. Rick Scott felt compelled to respond from Washington that, No. 1, it was not his state administration that picked the vendor who built the system and, No. 2, it was not installed to discourage Floridians from filing to collect the insurance they paid into.

Perhaps to keep an army of pitchforked unemployed from storming the Governor’s Mansion, the sitting Governor did channel the pain of those with fingers blistered from hitting “refresh.” Gov. Ron DeSantis said it seemed to him that the online system’s holdups were a feature, not a bug.

The situation was deemed dire enough that then-Department of Economic Opportunity Director Dane Eagle in 2021 asked for $244 million to fix the problem over the next five years and $56.6 million was put in the 2021-22 spending plan.

The comms office for the Department of Commerce did not respond to an August request to translate the meaning of items on its website “Re-employment Assistance Modernization.” Annual reporting on the upgrade is supposed to begin this month, according to the latest road map.

Still, signs, er dead links, indicate the mission’s urgency has waned. Click on a 20-month-old item purporting to be a “Re-employment Assistance Claims Dashboard” and you get this message: “The resource you are looking for has been removed, had its name changed or is temporarily unavailable.”

Migrating the operation to the cloud is discussed on the progress report website, but all we know is that the online chat function that then-Rep. Emily Slosberg-King asked about in 2021 — and the administration said is a possibility — has not materialized.

Sean Snaith, director of the University of Central Florida’s Institute for Economic Forecasting, said it’s not a big surprise that Florida was in the basement for the speed at which benefits landed in the hands of the unemployed when the pandemic was raging.

The punch that Florida took was much harder than most other states, given its tourism-focused economy.

To hear that the system is still glitching doesn’t surprise, either, he said.

“You’re telling me that a government-run website doesn’t work like Amazon?” he joked. “I’m shocked, shocked.”

U.S. Department of Labor statistics show that the state has improved … somewhat. In the quarter beginning April 2020, only Hawaii and the Virgin Islands were slower than Florida in getting unemployment benefits out. Now the state is at No. 39 — both Hawaii and the Virgin Islands have surpassed Florida’s performance.

You’d think the rating would be better since only 13 states have lower unemployment rates than Florida.

Democratic Rep. Anna Eskamani said she’s certainly seen the number of constituent cries for help plummet from its peak when she was getting calls from 6,000 people a week who were frustrated with the unemployment system. Right now, her office is only overseeing nine cases.

But they’ve not dropped to zero, she said.

“The problems we hear right now are very similar — problems with ID.me (the facial recognition system), PIN issues and then major delays in getting things approved,” Eskamani said.

And she said there’s also a new wrinkle: People are being asked to pay back what benefits they got.

___

Coming up, the usual assortment of news, intel, and observations from the week that was in Florida’s capital city by Peter Schorsch, Drew Wilson, Anne Geggis, Christine Jordan Sexton and the staff of Florida Politics.

But first, the “Takeaway 5” — the Top 5 stories from the week that was:

—Take 5 —

Don’t call it a comeback: U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz wasn’t the only member of his family making headlines this week. The Congressman’s father, Don Gaetz, a mainstay in Panhandle politics, jumped into the race for Sen. Doug Broxson’s seat that will open next year. The elder Gaetz, who rose to the position of Senate President during his last stint, immediately became the front-runner as former Rep. Frank White exited the race despite being in the contest since February. Broxson is leaving due to term limits. Gaetz, who is now 75, has held posts on the state’s ethics commission and on the Triumph Gulf Coast board since leaving office.

College level In-N-Out: In no way did the ascension of Richard Corcoran to become the next President of New College of Florida come as a surprise. But the shuffle at the top at Broward College couldn’t have been more surprising sans weaponry. It seemed to start with the usual: The five-year President of the 55,000-student school left with rumors of tension with DeSantis appointees to the college Board of Trustees swirling, check. A DeSantis ally and Department of Education Senior Chancellor is announced as Acting President, check. But it only lasted a day: Henry Mack III couldn’t come to terms with trustees on a contract and the No. 2 choice was crowned, Barbara Bryan, a longtime administrator there. It took a total of eight days to unfold.

Amazing yet true: A conservative Florida Republican doctor who has been an ally of Gov. Ron DeSantis and his handling of COVID-19 says it’s time for the state to expand Medicaid. Rep. Joel Rudman said the loss of Medicaid coverage for hundreds of thousands of Floridians this year illustrates the need for change. A spreadsheet compiled by House Democrats shows of the 524,076 Floridians who have lost coverage in the last four months, nearly 50% are under the age of 21. “When we talk about things like Medicaid expansion, and when we talk about caring for our children, in the long run, it really is cost savings. That’s the argument I need to make with my fellow colleagues,” Rudman told Florida Politics.

Speaking of takeovers: The Governor rounded out his appointments to the Gainesville Regional Utility Board this week, making him the first state chief to set up a municipal Utility Board in state history, according to the Gainesville Sun. Lawsuits have been filed and acrimony abounds: Only one of the Board members lives within the city limits. The bill preempting local control of the utility (HB 1645) was the brainchild of Newberry Republican Rep. Chuck Clemons, who asserted throughout the 2023 Legislative Session that non-city residents served by the utility deserved to have a hand in its governance.

LGBTQ disappeared: Charlotte County schools get an “A” if following the full implication of the so-called “Don’t Say Gay” law is the metric. Librarians there were instructed to remove from library shelves every book that has even a gay character. It doesn’t even have to include a sex scene. “These characters and themes cannot exist,” the county schools’ leadership wrote in a memo. After news about the removal spread, the district backed off some, allowing a few books at the high school level.

— Cutting checks —

DeSantis awarded over $8.7 million to nine small towns and rural communities as part of the Florida Small Cities Community Development Block Grant program to support housing and community development initiatives.

The latest awards add to the more than $87 million already invested into 123 community development projects since 2019.

“I am happy to announce these awards for nine small and rural communities — four of which are actively recovering from the impacts of Hurricane Idalia,” DeSantis said in a news release. “Strategic investments like these help expand economic opportunities for families and strengthen our rural communities.”

FloridaCommerce administers the program, which is funded through allocations from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. The program funds economic development initiatives through neighborhood revitalization, housing rehabilitation and commercial revitalization.

“Gov. DeSantis continues to champion community revitalization and economic development initiatives in small and rural communities across the state,” Commerce Secretary J. Alex Kelly said. “FloridaCommerce is proud to partner with the communities receiving awards today to help them offer their residents the brightest future possible.”

Communities receiving funding include:

— City of Blountstown: $440,764 to repave 4,473 linear feet of street and conduct 2,250 linear feet of drainage improvements.

— City of Bristol: $649,881 for water line replacement.

— Town of Mayo: $650,000 to rehabilitate or replace up to nine homes for low-to-moderate-income occupants.

— City of High Springs: $700,000 for stormwater and drainage improvements.

— City of Gretna: $700,000 for improvements to the city’s wastewater treatment facility.

— Town of Monticello: $700,000 to replace aging components of the Shady Land Sanitary Sewer Lift Station.

— City of Williston: $700,000 to improve sanitary sewer lift station No. 4.

— Town of Hillard: $700,000 to replace portions of water lines.

— Washington County: Nearly $3.5 million to construct roadway access, make water improvements, enhance fire protection, improve public parking and improve a railroad spur. The projects are expected to create 100 new full-time jobs.

—The Money Man —

Residents in Miami, Tampa/St. Petersburg and Orlando had more unclaimed property returned to them than residents in other regions, Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis announced.

Miami-area residents led the state, collecting $12.5 million in previously unclaimed property. Patronis’s office returned $10 million and $6.2 million to residents in Tampa/St. Petersburg and Orlando, respectively.

In all, more than $40 million was returned to residents in September.

“As your CFO, I’ve been proud to highlight the great work my team has done to return every cent of unclaimed property back to its rightful owner,” Patronis said. “Florida currently has unclaimed property accounts with a total value of nearly $2.7 billion just waiting to be claimed. I’m encouraging every Floridian to search now for unclaimed property for yourself, your friends, your loved ones, and even your business at FLTreasureHunt.gov. It’s your money, don’t wait, claim it today.”

Unclaimed property is a financial asset that is unknown or lost or has been left inactive, unclaimed or abandoned by its owner. Dormant bank accounts, unclaimed insurance proceeds, stocks, dividends, uncashed checks, deposits, credit balances, and refunds are the most common types of unclaimed property according to the state. Unclaimed property also includes contents from abandoned safe deposit boxes in financial institutions.

Unclaimed property assets are held by business or government entities (holders) for a set period, usually five years. If the holder is unable to locate, re-establish contact with the owner and return the asset, it is reported and remitted to the Florida Department of Financial Services, Division of Unclaimed Property.

Since Patronis took office in 2017, more than $2.1 billion in unclaimed property has been returned to Florida citizens.

— Mark your calendars —

A newly appointed panel tasked with finding Sunshine State farmland to preserve will meet three times in November.

Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson this week announced appointments to the Rural and Family Lands Protection Program Selection Committee, along with its schedule. The committee, part of the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (FDACS), is charged with ranking conservation projects across the state and will meet in Tallahassee, Kissimmee and Okeechobee next month.

“The Rural and Family Lands Protection Program plays an important role in preserving Florida’s agricultural lands, protecting natural resources and wildlife, and ensuring there is an abundance of farmland for future generations,” Simpson said in a statement. “I am proud to appoint a broad range of employees to the selection committee, who all bring a vast wealth of knowledge to support the program and will help continue our work in protecting valuable agricultural land in Florida.”

The panel’s members now include FDACS Deputy Commissioner Kelley Boree and Deputy Chief of Staff Alan Edwards. Also on the committee are Florida Forest Service Chief of Field Operations Jennifer Hart and regional directors Ellen Cruz and Jorge Abreu.

The program works by purchasing farmland and ranch development rights, rather than the land itself. By restricting development and providing capital to the owners, the program helps curb the threat of urban development.

Earlier this month, the Cabinet approved the conservation of 13,371 acres in Osceola and Highland counties. Nearly 100,000 acres have been preserved by the program, established in 2001.

All told it’s a pretty neat conservation effort, and its impact is illustrated clearly in this story map. Meeting dates and locations are here.

— Not being shellfish —

Grants are now available statewide for aquaculture shellfish hatcheries, Simpson announced this week.

The grants are aimed at increasing the quality, availability and sustainability of Florida shellfish. They are available to the entire aquaculture industry, but priority is given to projects that support underserved areas and/or areas impacted by Hurricane Idalia, which caused an estimated more than $34 million in damages and losses to the industry.

“Hurricane Idalia dealt a devastating blow to Florida’s aquaculture industry, and as producers are rebuilding and repairing their operations, we need to substantially increase the quality, availability, and sustainability of our shellfish seed,” Simpson said. “We will continue to do everything we can to support impacted agricultural producers and ensure that they have all the tools they need to rebuild and recover.”

The Department of Agriculture is making available $500,000 for grants to provide a 50-50 match on funds to purchase qualifying gear and supplies.

Grants cannot be used to reimburse purchases made before the award date.

Only existing Aquaculture Certificate of Registration holders qualify for the grants. Those who will have the certificate of registration before purchases are made may also apply.

Grant applications are currently being accepted and must be submitted by 5 p.m. on Oct. 30. Applications should be sent to [email protected] or mailed to 600 S. Calhoun St., Suite 217, in Tallahassee, FL 32399. Applications may also be faxed to 850-617-7601. All correspondence related to grants should be labeled “Shellfish Nursery and Hatchery Grant Application” along with the applicant’s name.

Questions about the program can be directed to Dennis David at [email protected] or 352-427-9884 or to Adrianne Johnson at [email protected].

—Instagram of the week —

—The week in appointments —

Citizens Property Insurance Corp. Board of Governors — DeSantis reappointed Carlos Beruff to the Citizens board and added Jamie Shelton. Beruff is the owner and CEO of Medallion Home Gulf Coast and previously chaired the state Constitution Revision Commission and held a seat on the State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota District Board of Trustees. Shelton is the president of bestbet Holdings, the parent company of Florida’s largest poker room, bestbet Jacksonville. He is the former Chair and a current member of the Jacksonville University Board of Trustees, a board member of the Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce, and the Finance Chair and Board member of the Jacksonville Civic Council. Shelton earned his bachelor’s degree in accounting from Lipscomb University and his MBA from the University of Memphis. Read more on Florida Politics.

Florida’s 13th Judicial Circuit Court — DeSantis elevated two Hillsborough County Court Judges to the 13th Circuit bench. Michael Hooi, a Tampa resident, has been a county judge since 2021 and previously worked as an associate attorney at the law firm Stichter Riedel Blain & Postler. He earned his bachelor’s degree from Vanderbilt University and his law degree from the University of Florida. The Governor also elevated Joseph Tompkins, a Tampa resident who likewise has served as a County Judge in 2021. Before entering the judiciary, Tompkins worked as an Assistant U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Florida. He earned his bachelor’s degree and his law degree from Ave Maria University.

Gainesville Regional Utilities Authority — The Governor named two more appointees to the new board lawmakers approved to oversee the public utility serving the Gainesville area, but one appointee backed out before the board’s first meeting. The appointee who stuck around is former Gainesville City Commissioner Craig Carter, who currently works as a Realtor at Coldwell Banker Commercial M.M. Parrish Realtors. Carter is also a member of the Gainesville Rotary Club and the current Vice Chair of the Gainesville Regional Airport Authority. During the board’s first meeting on Wednesday, he was elected as Chair. Read more on Florida Politics.

— (Safely) Walk on by —

Walking can help reduce the carbon footprint and maintain people’s mobility as they age. But it can be dangerous. There were 9,569 pedestrian-related crashes in 2021 and the number has climbed to 10,013 this year.

To increase safety and to recognize October as National Pedestrian Safety Month, the state’s top law enforcement officers have joined forces to promote a Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles education campaign called “Take the First Step.”

Florida Police Chief Association President and Clermont Police Department Chief Charles “Chuck” Broadway said it’s imperative for people to remain vigilant while driving. Let’s celebrate the beauty of our state by ensuring that every walk taken is a safe one.”

Safety, though, is a two-way street and Florida Highway Patrol Director Gary Howze II.

“Never assume a driver sees you,” he said.

Nassau County Sheriff Bill Leeper, who is also President of the Florida Sheriffs Association, said walkers and drivers alike need to keep up with the latest safety tips.

Pedestrians are encouraged to walk on sidewalks whenever available. When sidewalks aren’t an option, walkers need to stay as far away from traffic as possible while they are strolling and should also face traffic while they walk.

Whenever possible, cross streets at crosswalks or intersections, where drivers expect pedestrians, and look for cars in all directions, including those turning left or right. If neither is available, locate a well-lit area with the best traffic view. Wait for a gap in traffic that allows enough time to cross safely and watch for traffic as you cross. Never enter the street from between parked cars. If crossing mid-block cannot be avoided, pedestrians must yield the right of way to vehicles on the roadway. Walkers are also encouraged to avoid wearing headphones.

And just like drivers, pedestrians should avoid using alcohol or drugs while walking.

— That’s a lot of driving —

Florida drivers have saved more than $300 million through the toll relief program since January 2023, the Governor and Florida Department of Transportation announced this week.

Florida’s Turnpike Enterprise administers the Toll Relief Program, which includes SunPass as well as other Florida-based tolling agency partners throughout the state. Customers are encouraged to ensure their transponder is properly mounted in the vehicle and their account is in good standing.

The Toll Relief Program is built upon the successful SunPass Savings Program that concluded in December 2022 and resulted in 384,000 drivers saving over $18 million.

DeSantis originally proposed The Toll Relief Program in September 2022 and it passed during a Special Session held three months later.

This July, 1.1 million customers saved more than $38 million and in August, 1.2 million customers saved $39.6 million. The yearlong program automatically gives frequent users with at least 35 monthly toll transactions a 50% toll credit to their account.

“Coupled with the record tax relief we enacted, this toll relief helps Florida families cope with the harmful effects of federal government policies,” DeSantis said in a prepared release.

“Thanks to Gov. DeSantis’ leadership in implementing the Toll Relief Program, families across Florida have saved over $300 million this year,” said FDOT Secretary Jared W. Perdue, P.E. “Time is valuable and I’m proud FDOT can offer relief to hardworking Floridians who use our roads to quickly get home to their families.”

— Crack shot —

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is sending its agents and other law enforcement officers to a special kind of school …. Sniper School.

FDLE recently wrapped up an eight-day course by its Sworn Training Unit and Special Operations Team to help improve the high-level marksmanship and defensive skills of its agents.

“It is critical that FDLE has a deep bench of well-trained, subject matter experts ready to deploy during critical incidents,” said FDLE Commissioner Mark Glass. “Providing our agents with high-quality sniper training not only makes them better marksmen but also makes them better overall cops.”

During the training, agents learned specialized techniques in operational planning as well as short, midrange and long-distance shooting in a variety of scenarios and weather conditions. FDLE said that the eight-day course is both mentally and physically demanding and includes “real-world training drills.”

After the training, seven FDLE agents qualified for sniper certification. FDLE plans to offer the classes in the future at no cost to Florida law enforcement agencies. The next class is planned for December.

— Kudos! —

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission Officer Specialist Elisha Cernuto was awarded the Shikar-Safari Officer of the Year award.

Cernuto, a lead field training officer, collaborated with Mothers Against Drunk Driving, drug recognition experts and an FWC boating accident investigator expert to develop a mentoring program that helps the officers understand the importance of the FWC’s public safety mission regarding boating under the influence.

In 2022, she participated in four and organized six targeted enforcement details. Cernuto made two major night hunting cases and maintained control of a Boating Under the Influence (BUI) suspect’s vessel and crew while coordinating a response to capture the subject after his attempt to flee.

Cernuto deployed for hurricanes Irma, Michael and Ian. During her Hurricane Ian deployment, she played an integral role in overcoming technology communication challenges. Her coordinated approach and experience provided critical information to officers responding to welfare checks and other high-priority tasks.

Shikar-Safari Club International is a conservation-based organization that presents awards annually to wildlife law enforcement officers in all states, provinces and territories in the United States and Canada. The annual award honors a state officer whose efforts show outstanding performance and achievement among sworn conservation law enforcement personnel.

At an acceptance speech in Jensen Beach Cernuto thanked those she works with and Senior Investigator Kyle Patterson: “Most of the things that caused me to receive this award were things that Kyle Patterson taught me, so this year and going forward everything that I do is to try and honor his memory.”

Col. Brian Smith, director of the FWC Division of Law Enforcement, presented the award.

“Officer Specialist Cernuto is a standout leader who positively affects every operation and person she works with. Her ability to influence and bring out the best in others displays the best FWC has to offer and creates a culture of success,” he said.

— ‘Capitol Caregiver’ —

AARP is recognizing Sen. Ileana Garcia as its 2023 “Capitol Caregiver” in honor of her work supporting caregivers across the state.

The award was created to recognize elected officials who lead on issues important to caregivers in Florida and across the country.

AARP notes that “as a family caregiver,” Garcia “understands the challenges of taking care of a loved one and is committed to helping older adults through her work.” That includes “advancing policies that serve Florida’s older adults, expanding elder abuse protections and supporting family caregivers.”

The group points to SB 232, which created a new way to prosecute exploitation crimes committed against those 65 and older without consideration of the victim’s physical or mental capabilities. It’s the first time Florida law has applied to all seniors, not just those with disabilities or age-related vulnerabilities.

“Throughout my childhood, my grandmother would often tell me, ‘The way you perceive me today is how you’ll perceive yourself in the future.’ As a youngster, it was hard to grasp this concept, but as I aged, it became clear never take life for granted and always set a good example,” Garcia said. “I am privileged to be the State Senator of the place where I was born and raised, standing shoulder to shoulder with those who have shaped Miami into the city it is today. Our elderly population is our treasure, our priceless gems, and I guard them as if they were my own family”

AARP is a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization that advocates for health security, financial stability and personal fulfillment for all its nearly 38 million members.

“AARP Florida is thankful for Sen. Garcia’s passion for enhancing the lives of Floridians 50+. SB 232 is a step in the right direction to protect older adults across our state,” AARP Florida Director Jeff Johnson said. “AARP will continue to fight for expanded protection for our most vulnerable population.”

— There to help —

October is also National Domestic Violence Awareness Month and Florida Clerks are reminding people of the services they provide to those facing domestic violence issues.

Florida’s Clerks of Court receive and process domestic violence injunctions or restraining orders, and these essential services are available at no cost to recipients of the service.

“If you or anyone you know needs assistance with a domestic violence injunction or restraining order, we encourage you to please contact your local Clerk’s office for assistance. We provide guidance and help process applications for these cases year-round at no cost to the filer,” said FCCC President and Suwannee County Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller Barry Baker.

In 2022, clerks throughout the state processed 80,319 applications for protective injunctions that help those impacted by domestic violence and other vulnerable populations.

“One of the most heartbreaking parts of our jobs as Clerks is seeing individuals and families come to us for help with protective injunctions due to domestic violence,” Barker said, stressing that those who are in immediate danger should call 9-1-1- for assistance.

Barker said people should also contact their local Clerk’s office to start the process of filing for an injunction or restraining order and use the Florida Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-500-1119 for support, advocacy and assistance finding shelter.

— Power props —

It’s “Public Power Week,” and the Florida Municipal Electric Association is celebrating by showering praise on Florida public power utilities’ infrastructure investments and hurricane response efforts.

“The infrastructure investment Florida’s public power utilities are making are not only strengthening their communities now but are also building for the future so they can continue to provide reliable, affordable, sustainable and customer-focused service to their communities,” FMEA Executive Director Amy Zubaly said.

“These investments have already paid dividends during recent hurricane seasons as public power utilities were able to quickly restore power to customers following powerful storms. Just recently, in the aftermath of Hurricane Idalia, Florida public power had restored power to nearly all its impacted customers within 48 hours.”

Florida public power utilities spend millions every year on infrastructure to bolster reliability, boost resiliency and build a next-generation smart grid. FMEA said the investments strengthen the electric system and help it better manage fast-growing demands while reducing power outages.

Among the high-tech upgrades public utilities have rolled out include smart grid devices called TripSavers, which can automatically detect and clear problems behind some power outages without sending lineworkers to the scene. Public power utilities are also using drones to inspect power lines and other critical infrastructure often in hard-to-reach and hazardous areas.

FMEA represents Florida’s 33 public power utilities, which serve more than 3 million people and employ more than 5,000 Floridians.

— HoCo show —

It’s homecoming time again for Florida State University and this year the school has plans to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the annual event.

The anniversary celebration — centered around the theme of “Light Your Legacy” — will run from Oct. 13 through Oct. 22. Festivities will culminate with FSU’s Oct. 21 Homecoming game against Duke, which is when the 2023 Homecoming Chief and Princess will be unveiled.

Some events scheduled for Homecoming include the Spirit Night talent show on Oct. 16, the newly created Garnet & Gold Jamboree on Oct. 17, the Homecoming festival that will occur on campus on Oct. 18, as well as several key events the day before the Duke game including the annual Homecoming Parade, the FSU Alumni Awards and the Homecoming Live pep rally and concert at the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center that will feature rapper and singer Bryce Vine.

The Garnet & Gold Jamboree is a new event that will take place in the Student Union ballroom where on-campus music and dance organizations will be given an opportunity to perform and teach. The festival, which is being held on Landis Green, will offer rides, food and an opportunity for students to meet with Student Government Association activities.

The parade, which starts at 2 p.m. on Oct. 20, will start at the Civic Center and then head toward the east side of campus.

Here’s a listing of all the FSU Homecoming events.

— Capitol Directions —

DeSantis ‘24 — Cold blue crossways arrow — We hear Des Moines at Christmastime is beautiful!

Gaetz ‘26 — Up arrow — The crushed Viagra and Red Bull platform plays well in The Villages.

Jimmy Patronis — Up arrow — He knows where da gold at.

Jared Perdue — Up arrow — He’s offering a better cashback program than Chase.

Richard Corcoran — Up arrow — As Capt. Renault would say, ‘We’re shocked! Shocked to find out he’s New College’s permanent prez.’

Shev Jones — Up arrow — It’s a losing battle, but defeat is for the valiant.

Joel Rudman — Up arrow — Exsqueeze me? Baking powder? Did a Florida Republican just endorse Medicaid expansion?

Election police — Down arrow — At least they don’t have an ED-209.

TPD — Down arrow — ♫♫♫ They’re fools to do your dirty work,

oh yeah ♫♫♫

AHCA — Down arrow — Welcome to Florida, where the law only applies to septuagenarian voter fraud suspects.

Florida mugging victims — Down arrow — They’re next on the Governor’s erasure list.

Kids — Down arrow — What’s short, tired and very profitable? You guessed it — child labor!

Carlos Beruff — Up arrow — Board seats are going for cheap these days.

GRU — Down arrow — They saw the CFTOD trainwreck and said, ‘Hold my beer.’

Mar-a-Lago’s tax bill — Up arrow — The property appraiser is on the way.

Michael Connelly — Up arrow — Moms for Liberty, meet your huckleberry.

Mary Ellen Klas — Crossways arrow — From the Herald to Bloomberg Opinion. Can’t wait to hear what she really thinks.

Legacy media — Down arrow — They hate us cuz they ain’t us.

Mitch Perry — Down arrow — ‘I know it was you, Fredo.’

Ryan Ray — Down arrow — Snitches get stitches.