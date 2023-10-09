October 9, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Gov. DeSantis taps two new Elections Supervisors to fill unexpired terms

Anne GeggisOctober 9, 20234min0

Related Articles

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 10.9.23

APoliticalHeadlines

150-year-old Florida Keys lighthouse illuminated for first time in a decade

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Lincoln Project: Stop bashing Joe Biden about ‘disgusting terror attacks’

RON DESANTIS BILL SIGNING (11)
Hendry and Washington counties to get appointees to serve out unexpired terms.

Gov. Ron DeSantis has appointed two public servants to be Supervisors of Elections, one in Hendry County and one in Washington County, both filling out unexpired terms.

Hendry County’s Chief Deputy Supervisor of Elections Sherry Taylor will succeed Brenda K. Hoots. Hoots, who announced her Sept. 29 retirement after working for 32 years in the Hendry County Supervisor of Elections Office, with more than 11 of them as Supervisor of Elections. This year is the Democrat’s third year of her third, four-year term.

Taylor came to the Supervisor of Elections Office 10 years ago after working as a paralegal for the Luckey Law Firm. Hoots’ No. 2 in the elections office is enrolled in the Florida Certified Election Professionals certification courses, according to the Governor’s Office.

In Washington County, Deidra Pettis, an emergency 911 assistant for the Washington County Board of County Commissioner will succeed Carol Rudd, Washington County’s longest-serving Supervisor of Elections. Rudd became Elections Supervisor in 1996, appointed to the job by then-Gov. Lawton Chiles, the most recent Democrat elected Governor.

Elected seven times in her own right, Rudd, a Republican, served a total of 27 years in the role before her July retirement, according to the Washington County News.

Pettis, who attended Northwest Florida State College, has worked in public service for more than 15 years, according to the Governor’s Office. She’s also the sister of Col. Greg Malloy, a Panhandle corrections officer killed in the line of duty as he chased down a double homicide suspect in an exchange of gunfire in 2011.

After two, successive legislative Sessions during which election laws and procedures were overhauled, the Florida Supervisors of Elections, a professional association, is asking lawmakers to pause changes this year, as a presidential election year gears up Broward County Supervisor of Elections Joe Scott told the Broward County legislative delegation this week.

“It’s a really bad time for us to change the election laws and force the Supervisors to adopt new policies and procedures within the same year we’re having a presidential election,” he said.

Post Views: 0

Anne Geggis

Anne Geggis is a South Florida journalist who began her career in Vermont and has worked at the Sun-Sentinel, the Daytona Beach News-Journal and the Gainesville Sun covering government issues, health and education. She was a member of the Sun-Sentinel team that won the 2019 Pulitzer Prize for coverage of the Parkland high school shooting. You can reach her on Twitter @AnneBoca or by emailing [email protected].

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousSunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 10.9.23

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories