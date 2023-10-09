Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 10.9.23

Good Monday morning.

It’s often said that loyalty is the only currency in politics. Well, if that’s the case, Ron DeSantis is flat broke, no matter what the New York Post tries to say.

Much ink has been spilled about the DeSantis Duo’s reputation for jettisoning staff as a way of compensating for self-inflicted political troubles. Look no further than the most recent presidential campaign reboot, at least the third by my count.

For someone who pledged to drain the swamp in Tallahassee, his inner circle has been shrunk down to a core group of staffers and lobbyists whom he holds immense leverage over.

But when DeSantis shows advisers the door, they don’t walk off into the sunset; in fact, some march right back into DeSantis’ path, including the two biggest obstacles standing in the way of DeSantis’ presidential ambitions.

Susie Wiles continues to lead the Donald Trump campaign apparatus that has done the most to drain the Tallahassee fever pitch of a potential DeSantis presidency. MAGA Inc. has its own triumvirate of former DeSantis advisers in pollster Tony Fabrizio and seasoned campaign operatives Taylor Budowich and James Blair.

Just as interestingly, the continued DeSantis slide in polling has given room for Nikki Haley to gain momentum and emerge as DeSantis’ chief rival among those running in the “Not Trump” Primary. Haley’s main Super PAC, Stand for America, is utilizing political media firm Something Else Strategies and its partner Brad Herold, who ran DeSantis’ 2018 campaign, for strategy and ad making.

DeSantis has never given much thought to the ramifications of his lack of loyalty, and as he basked in the post-COVID “woke wars” of the last two years, he’s not had to. Now as he’s dealing with the toughest political challenge of his career without a clear path back into electoral relevancy, the currency of loyalty has never been trading at a higher rate, and DeSantis’ bill may be coming due.

As recently enacted property insurance and civil justice reforms are in the process of being implemented, the Personal Insurance Federation of Florida (PIFF) has released a resource highlighting how rates are made, and outlining key factors that determine the cost of insurance. “While comprehensive legislation to address abusive litigation in Florida should unplug the lawsuit-for-profit machines — which have strained the property insurance market for years — the full effects of the law changes will take time to be realized,” said PIFF President and CEO Michael Carlson. “There is a significant property insurance lawsuit tail driven by the last-ditch effort to game the system before the ink was dry on Senate Bill 2A in December of last year, and those cases will take time to go through the courts.” PIFF’s infographic is designed to demystify a complex legal and regulatory process so that consumers have information on what factors are included in their premiums. In addition to the costs of lawsuits, PIFF’s infographic lays out other key factors and highlights each step in the rate-making process. The Florida Senate Banking & Insurance Committee is scheduled to meet Tuesday, Oct. 10, 11 a.m., and will hear presentations on Florida’s property insurance market by Michael Yaworsky, Commissioner of the Office of Insurance Regulation, and by Tim Cerio, president, executive director and CEO of Citizens Property Insurance Corporation.

—@MarcoRubio: Israel was attacked by a Hamas terror group funded & supplied by Iran. And the continued appeasement of Iran is encouraging these attacks.

—@JaredEMoskowitz: 600 Dead in Israel is equivalent to 24,000 dead in the U.S. based on population. When 9/11 happened, no one asked for a cease-fire. Always a double standard for Israel

—@MehedriHasan: Hundreds of innocent people are dead, including kids, and folks on this website on all sides are using the tragedy to score points, settle scores, and behave like mindless amoral partisans. The worst of humanity on display.

—@LahavHarkov: My parents have a friend who’s 61 years old (!!!) who was called up for reserves. He’s a doctor, not a fighter, but that is still an indication of how extreme the situation is. His 3 adult children were called up, as well — his poor wife.

—@JacobMagid: Notice that no one in Israel is blaming what has happened over the past 48 hours on “(Joe) Biden funding the Iranians” Nor is anyone in Israel claiming that this is good for Netanyahu politically. These takes from abroad are way off.

—@Emzanotti: 1100 people dead, mostly civilians, and people in the U.S. are marching in support of those who did it. It’s both a testament to the astonishing commitment to free speech we enjoy but also what happens when you live in so much freedom and security you forget everyone else doesn’t.

—@GovRonDeSantis: The rallies in Tampa and Ft. Lauderdale supporting Hamas are abhorrent. Hamas is a terrorist group that is dedicated to the destruction of Israel and commits atrocities to further that end. We are proud of the relationship between Florida and Israel and remember well the support we received from the IDF following the Surfside Tower collapse. Florida stands with Israel as it faces one of its greatest challenges.

—@JimmyPatronis: This is so grotesque. We’ve done so much for insurance, and I’m happy to have that conversation, but the idea there’s a moral equivalency to people dying is disqualifying of someone who wants to run for public office.

—@MollyJongFast: If ever there were a time for some fact-checking and content moderation it would be now.

—@MDixon55: Quick side note: Florida does have its own POLITICO. It’s @politicofl

Tweet, tweet:

“Israel battles militants as Benjamin Netanyahu warns of a long war” via The New York Times — Israeli troops fought to expel Palestinian militants from Israeli territory for a second day on Sunday, battling in firefights between homes, ducking under rocket fire and striking Gazan cities from the sky in retaliation for the militants’ assault, which officials described as the worst attack on Israel in decades.

By evening on Sunday, the estimated death toll hovered around 1,100 people killed in 36 hours — though the number was clouded by the continued fighting and the uncertain fate of many Israelis and Palestinians in embattled areas. Prime Minister Netanyahu warned Israelis to brace themselves for the days ahead.

The United Nations humanitarian agency said in a statement that 123,538 Palestinians had been displaced in Gaza since the fighting began on Saturday. Israeli airstrikes had targeted houses and apartment complexes, some of which were struck before notice to the residents, the statement said. The Gaza Power Plant is currently the only source of power and could run out of fuel within days, the U.N. said.

Airlines canceled at least 226 flights at Ben-Gurion International Airport, located just outside Tel Aviv, on Saturday and Sunday, including more than a dozen headed to the United States, according to FlightAware, a tracking site. United Airlines, Delta Air Lines and American Airlines canceled all flights at the airport until further notice. A few carriers, including Austrian Airlines and Wizz Air, drastically reduced flights.

But Israel’s El Al and a couple of others continued to operate, including flights to New York and Los Angeles. Nearly 50% of El Al flights from the airport were delayed on Sunday.

Nations worldwide were scrambling on Sunday to find citizens who may have been killed or taken hostage when militants from Gaza surged across the Israeli border on Saturday. Lists of missing people have flooded social media.

“Israel’s worst day at war” via Thomas L. Friedman of The New York Times — Israel was invaded in 22 locations outside the Gaza Strip, including communities as far as 15 miles inside Israel, by a military force belonging to “the equivalent of Luxembourg.” And yet this tiny force not only invaded Israel but also overwhelmed Israeli border troops; it took Israeli hostages back to Gaza across that same border — a border where Israel had spent roughly $1 billion erecting a barrier that was supposed to be virtually impenetrable. Hamas was not only able to cross into Israel and attack Israeli communities and army bases, but it was also able to kidnap a number of Israelis and take them back to Gaza.

“Bodies paraded through Gaza streets, Hamas militants flying paragliders: Videos show horrors of surprise attack on Israel” via Aaron Feis of The Messenger — Harrowing videos from the Hamas attack show Palestinian militants flying motorized paragliders into cities, gunmen opening fire on Israeli civilians and bodies being paraded through the Gaza Strip in the most widespread invasion of Israel’s territory in 50 years. In addition to launching some 5,000 rockets and sending in ground forces to attack at least 22 locations, Hamas deployed paragliders, the Israeli army said Saturday. Video posted to X, formerly Twitter, by Sky News correspondent Alistair Bunkall showed a paraglider soaring over an urban area, as booms echo in the background over the whir of the craft’s engine.

“The U.S. will send a carrier strike group to the Eastern Mediterranean in support of Israel” via The Associated Press — The Pentagon has ordered the Ford carrier strike group to sail to the Eastern Mediterranean to be ready to assist Israel, two U.S. officials said Sunday. The USS Gerald R. Ford and its approximately 5,000 sailors and deck of warplanes will be accompanied by cruisers and destroyers in a show of force that is meant to be ready to respond to anything, from possibly interdicting additional weapons from reaching Hamas and conducting surveillance. Hamas launched its unprecedented incursion out of Gaza on Saturday. At least 600 people have reportedly been killed in Israel and more than 300 have been killed in Gaza as Israeli airstrikes pound the territory.

“U.S. officials push back against GOP accusations Hamas attack on Israel was bankrolled with prisoner swap funds” via Zachary Leeman of The Messenger — Trump and other Republicans criticized a $6 billion prisoner swap deal between the United States and Iran following Hamas attacks on Israel, attempting to draw a connection between the two. “American taxpayer dollars helped fund these attacks,” the former President said in a statement over the weekend. DeSantis and Sen. Tim Scott similarly tried to pin the blame on the Biden administration, shining a negative light on the $6 billion in funds unfrozen last month in an exchange that saw the U.S. get five citizens back.

“Ron DeSantis continues his ‘full Grassley’ quest” via Florida Politics — DeSantis is back in Iowa, following in the footsteps of one of the state’s most influential politicians. The DeSantis campaign told media Saturday night that the GOP candidate is back on track to go “full Grassley,” an homage to the strategy employed by U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley, a longtime sitting Republican lawmaker from Iowa. The game plan? Visit all 99 counties in Iowa before the caucuses. Grassley has a legacy of spending time in each county on a yearly basis, and as the longest-serving Republican in the Senate, it’s a no-brainer for GOP presidential hopefuls to borrow from his playbook. “The DeSantis family is back in Iowa for a three-day swing,” the media update said. DeSantis is on a “quest to visit all of the state’s 99 counties,” it added.

“Republican candidates confront Donald Trump’s enduring popularity in Iowa with 100 days to go until caucuses” via Steve Contorno, Alayna Treene, Jeff Zeleny, Daniel Strauss and Kristen Holmes of CNN —Iowa once again became the focal point of the GOP presidential race; it is likely to remain the center of attention for much of the foreseeable future. Trump’s enduring popularity in Iowa has forced much of the field to aggressively turn their attention to the state in hopes of stopping his march toward the nomination. DeSantis in particular has approached the state as a must-win, but others increasingly view it as a last stand to demonstrate that a viable alternative to Trump can emerge before it’s too late. DeSantis’ campaign is not hiding its urgency. “The only thing that truly matters is Iowa,” said Pete Snyder, a former gubernatorial candidate in Virginia now raising money for DeSantis. “If you don’t win that, no one is going anywhere.”

“DeSantis to balance campaigning, home schooling on trail in Iowa” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — DeSantis is a man of many talents, and they include academic instruction. During a tour stop sponsored by the DeSantis-aligned Never Back Down super PAC on Saturday, the Florida Governor and 2024 Republican presidential candidate suggested that the campaign bus would also serve as a school room on wheels Monday, as the First Family rolls through Iowa. “So, Monday is a school day … When we’re on the bus going from county to county, we’ll be home schooling them on the bus for that day. Now they have a great school in Florida they go to, but you just have to do it,” DeSantis said in Ankeny.

“DeSantis tells Iowans GOP field will ‘narrow’” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — DeSantis is far behind Trump in recent polls of Hawkeye State Republicans, but he expects attrition in the Republican field to help him. “I think you are going to see the field narrow because it’s just the reality. I mean, this is a tough thing. You either have a path or you don’t, so I do think you’ll see that. That’ll be natural.” DeSantis said. The remarks in Ankeny follow the DeSantis campaign spotlighting a report that Trump’s campaign will focus resources in Iowa including senior adviser Chris LaCivita reportedly “relocating temporarily to Iowa,” $2.4 million of Trump ad buys in the state, and a foray by Trump into the state Saturday.

“In Iowa, DeSantis says that, unlike Trump, he’ll get Mexico to pay for the border wall” via Katie Akin of the Des Moines Register — DeSantis told Iowa audiences this weekend that he would get Mexico to pay for building a wall on the southern border, jabbing at Trump failing to keep his campaign promises. “With me, everything I tell you I’m going to do, write it down,” DeSantis said Sunday at an event in a Cedar Rapids church. “I’m going to follow through.” Actually, DeSantis’ border wall pitch would rely on immigrants living in the U.S., rather than the Mexican government. He proposed additional fees on the money immigrants send back to their communities in Mexico, Central America and South America — known as “remittances.”

“DeSantis invokes Bob Feller in Iowa campaign pitch” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — DeSantis is calling to the bullpen for illustrations of what his presidential campaign means. During a campaign stop in Ankeny, Iowa, the Republican presidential candidate invoked former hurler Feller, who just happened to be from the Hawkeye State. At a tour stop sponsored by the DeSantis-aligned Never Back Down super PAC, DeSantis (a former amateur baseball player himself) recalled his chance meeting with the former pitcher as a youth. “I must have been maybe 10 years old. My dad came to me, and he said, hey, you know, there’s a guy signing autographs, a famous baseball player at the local Firestone tire place,” DeSantis recalled.

“Trump asks Iowans to help him ‘win big’ in 2024 caucuses to set the tone for the General Election” via Thomas Beaumont of The Associated Press — Trump on Saturday called for a show of strength in Iowa, arguing before big audiences that dominating in the Republican presidential caucuses in January would signal to voters around the country his strength in the November election next year. “We have to win big,” Trump told a crowd of about 2,500. “I think we’re in great shape in the Primary. But it sets a tone for the General Election.” Trump’s afternoon stops in Waterloo and Cedar Rapids were his third and fourth in a little more than two weeks, part of a stepped-up campaign schedule as the opening contest for the 2024 Republican nomination approaches. Late-Summer polls of likely GOP caucus attendees showed Trump well ahead of his opponents.

“DeSantis’ chartered jet trade mission around the world cost nearly $1.6 million” via Gary Fineout of POLITICO — DeSantis’ weeklong trade mission in April that took him around the globe cost nearly $1.6 million. The bulk of the cost went to pay to charter two private jets for the trip that took the Governor, Casey DeSantis and other state officials and business leaders, to stops in Japan, South Korea, Israel and England. Enterprise Florida, the now-shuttered economic development agency that organized the trip, maintained that no public tax money was used to pay for the trip. But in a summary document, it defended the decision to rely primarily on charter flights that were significantly more expensive than commercial airlines.

“DeSantis condemns pro-Hamas rallies in Tampa, South Florida” via Florida Politics — DeSantis described as “abhorrent” two rallies taking place in Florida on Sunday in support of Hamas’ attacks on Israel. “The rallies in Tampa and Ft. Lauderdale supporting Hamas are abhorrent,” DeSantis wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. “Hamas is a terrorist group that is dedicated to the destruction of Israel and committing atrocities to further that end.” A “Defend Israel” rally was scheduled for 3 p.m. Sunday in Fort Lauderdale. Florida Politics discovered flyers on X advertising a pro-Palestine demonstration in Tampa on Sunday. “The dastardly terrorist attacks perpetrated against innocent Israeli civilians by Iran-backed terror group Hamas deserve a swift and lethal response,” DeSantis said. “Israel not only has the right to defend itself against these attacks, it has a duty to respond with overwhelming force.”

“DeSantis to sit down with Morning Joe as part of media blitz” via Alex Isenstadt of POLITICO — DeSantis is embarking on a media swing that will take him into some uncharted, and more adversarial, territory. On Tuesday, DeSantis is set to appear on MSNBC’s Morning Joe, a show that has placed a highly critical eye on his candidacy along with much of the GOP field. According to an adviser, the Florida Governor is expected to follow that up in the coming weeks with an appearance on CNN, another platform that has drawn the ire of conservatives.

“DeSantis blames Hillary Clinton for political division in the country” via Jenny Goldsberry of the Washington Examiner — DeSantis turned the tables on Clinton, saying she made a “deplorable” statement about Trump supporters. DeSantis spoke in an interview with Fox News that aired Sunday, discussing Clinton’s comments on CNN earlier in the week about how “MAGA extremists” might require “formal deprogramming.” DeSantis suggested the failed candidate was still bitter about losing the 2016 Election to Trump. “That is deplorable,” DeSantis said, quoting a previous statement from Clinton, who used the same word to describe Trump supporters.

“Casey DeSantis embraces Melania Trump comparison” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — “They call you, like, Walmart Melania, which by the way, if I’m in the same sentence with Melania, that’s a win for me,” she said. The First Lady noted that she does “shop at Walmart because you know how quickly our kids grow out of clothes when they’re six, five and three,” saying she does in fact “go there and shop all the time.” Using humor to undermine the insult was a new approach from DeSantis, who previously addressed the “Walmart Melania” and “America’s Karen” epithets more soberly. “One thing that the corporate media did get right about me: I do shop at Walmart,” DeSantis said on the Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends.”

“The Republican field is blaming Joe Biden for dealing with Iran after Hamas’ attack on Israel” via The Associated Press — Trump and other GOP contenders tried to lay blame on the Biden administration after Hamas militants launched the deadliest attack on Israel in decades, citing a $6 billion transfer to Iran that administration officials insisted Saturday had yet to be spent. Hamas’ surprise early morning attack Saturday during a major Jewish holiday marks a new foreign policy front in an election that has already been unusually dominated by foreign affairs. Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine has divided the Republican field, with some like Trump and DeSantis questioning the U.S.’s continued involvement, while others like former Vice President Mike Pence insist that supporting the Ukrainian military is vital to U.S. national security interests. On Saturday, the candidates appeared united, standing with Israel.

“Lincoln Project: Stop bashing Biden about ‘disgusting terror attacks’” via Florida Politics — One political advocacy group thinks Republicans should lay off criticizing Biden in the wake of Hamas’ attacks on Israel. Lincoln Project co-founder Rick Wilson sent a statement to the media on Sunday that places Hamas’ attacks squarely on Hamas and criticizes Republican politicians for targeting Biden instead of the primary culprit. Several Republicans have ripped Biden since the Hamas incursion, attempting to link his relationship with Iran to the Saturday terror attacks in Israel. “The world sees the Hamas slaughter of Israeli civilians and their kidnapping of innocent men, women and children as the terror it is,” Wilson said. “It appropriately blames Hamas for perpetrating this horrifying attack on Israel and its people, and for the murder and kidnapping of American and other nations’ citizens.”

“Trump claims there’s ‘zero chance’ Hamas attacks would have happened if he were President” via Zachary Leeman of The Messenger — Trump took to Truth Social on Sunday to claim the attacks by Hamas on Israelis over the weekend would not have happened under his watch. “The horrible attack on Israel, much like the attack on Ukraine, would never have happened if I were President — zero chance!” the former President wrote in the short all-caps message. Israeli’s security cabinet has declared war after the attacks left at least 600 dead. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Sunday that U.S. officials are working to confirm reports of dead and missing Americans in Israel.

“Christie: Republicans who support Trump for Speaker want to ‘kiss his rear end in public’” via Sarah Fortinsky of The Hill — Christie criticized Republicans who publicly endorsed Trump to be the next Speaker of the House, a position for which Trump arguably would not be eligible. “This is them doing what they know Donald Trump likes, which is kiss his rear end in public,” Christie said. “And if you do that, then he says nice things about you, even if what you’re saying is not — is demonstrably untrue,” Christie continued. “So, that’s part of the problem with all this.”

“Mike Pence suggests Trump, DeSantis share blame in Israel attack for ‘signaling retreat’ on the world stage” via Lindsay Kornick of Fox News — Pence blamed Biden as well as his fellow Republicans such as Trump and DeSantis for the devastating attack on Israel by Hamas over the weekend. Pence commented on the attack Sunday morning on CNN’s “State of the Union” when co-host Dana Bash noted that he has criticized “leaders in the Republican Party” for signaling “American retreat as Leader of the Free World” as an influence. “Are you talking about your former running mate?” Bash asked. “Well, I am,” Pence admitted, highlighting Trump along with other GOP members’ criticism of Ukrainian funding.

“Fearing third-party spoilers vs. Trump, Biden allies try to squash them” via Reid J. Epstein and Lisa Lerer of The New York Times — Powerful allies of Biden are aggressively working to stop third-party and independent Presidential candidacies, fearing that an outside bid could cost Democrats an election that many believe will again come down to a few percentage points in key battleground states. As attempts to mount outside campaigns multiply, a broad coalition has accelerated a multipronged assault to starve such efforts of financial and political support and warn fellow Democrats that supporting outsider candidacies, including the centrist organization No Labels, could throw the election to Trump. Even the President has helped spread the word: Biden, in an interview with ProPublica, said a No Labels candidacy would “help the other guy.”

“Trump Florida properties could be targeted by New York attorney general, if she wins bid for $250 million penalty” via David Lyons of the Orlando Sentinel — In the wake of a New York judge’s ruling that Trump and his Trump Organization committed civil fraud, Trump’s trophy Florida properties have become potential low-hanging fruit for seizures to help cover a $250 million penalty sought by State Attorney General Letitia James. But any confiscation of properties such as mansions, golf courses, hotels and office buildings, wherever they may be, is likely to be a long time coming, according to legal observers. They note that the penalty phase of the case, which started Oct. 2 as a bench trial before New York State Supreme Court Justice Arthur Engoron, will last well into December.

“Trump is any defense attorney’s nightmare” via David A. Graham of The Atlantic — To most people, attacking someone with influence over one’s freedom and fortunes is self-evidently unwise, but that is precisely what Trump has been up to. This week, Trump attended a civil trial in Manhattan to determine what damages he might have to pay in a case about his company committing a massive, yearslong fraud. Justice Arthur Engoron, the judge in the case, has already ruled that fraud did occur, and Trump is furious about it.

“For Trump, the New York fraud trial is personal” via Alex Leary of The Wall Street Journal — Trump faces four criminal indictments, 91 charges, and, if convicted, sentences that could exceed his life expectancy. But there is one case that has hit him most personally, friends and associates say: The civil fraud trial underway in Manhattan. That case targets his business record and self-image, built and nurtured over decades, as a successful New York businessman with the hustle and deal-making chops to make it there or anywhere. In contrast, the criminal cases relate to his actions during his four years as President, barring one that covers hush-money payments to a porn star. Trump moved his official address to Florida in 2019. The civil trial, which began Monday, threatens major parts of Trump’s real estate empire and could have a crippling effect on his family’s ability to do business in New York.

“DeSantis, fellow defendants offer fairy tales and pixie dust in Disney litigation” via Danny McAuliffe of Florida Politics — The defendants’ arguments gloss over all of the facts — and there are a year’s worth of them — that would suggest DeSantis and the Legislature retaliated against Disney for lobbying against what critics described as his “Don’t Say Gay” law. And a special argument for the Governor presents a fantastical view of the political landscape in Florida, with DeSantis comparing his influence to that of a “lobbyist.”

DeSantis’ brief basically points to pixie dust as the cause for the Disney-targeted legislation: “In 2022, the State determined that (Disney’s regulatory body) was an anomalous entity long overdue for reform.”

Just like magic.

The other brief offers a fairy tale excuse: “Florida’s elected representatives eventually decided that the existing structure of (Disney’s regulatory body) did not adequately serve the interests of the State of Florida, its voters, or the other individuals and entities who owned land (near Disney) but lacked adequate representation.”

And yes, that’s about as close as they get to the truth. These read like stories Pinocchio wrote. It’s a version of the facts that “Fantasia” might entertain. But those who’ve consumed news in the past 18 months are well aware that the Legislature didn’t just determine there was a “long overdue” need for reform and certainly wasn’t motivated by the lack of “adequate representation” (unless, of course, the Governor accomplished robust representation by padding the panel with his friends).

DeSantis — who publicly proclaimed there was “a new Sheriff in town” when he signed the legislation at issue — also is arguing that his connection to the Disney reform lies only in handpicking every Board member. That’s too remote, he says.

“Were it otherwise, a plaintiff could drag anyone — lobbyists for example — with no relevant enforcement authority into countless lawsuits simply by claiming that they hold informal sway over those who do,” the brief reads. It later provides another reason “an influential lobbyist is not a proper defendant.”

“This is Israel’s 9/11. The consequences will be dangerous — and unforeseeable.” via Max Boot of The Washington Post — Saturday’s surprise attack by Hamas fighters into Israel is a grim reminder that, in the Middle East, war-fighting usually takes precedence over peacemaking. It is hard to imagine the Saudi-Israeli peace talks making much progress as Israel reels from the worst surprise attack it has suffered since the 1973 Yom Kippur War and as it mobilizes for what is likely to be its largest ground assault into the Gaza Strip since Operation Cast Lead in 2008-2009. Indeed, though we don’t know for sure why Hamas chose to strike exactly now, this could well be part of a larger attempt by Iran and its proxies, including Hamas, to prevent a historic reconciliation between Jerusalem and Riyadh.

“At least 2 members of Congress were in Israel during attack” via Kelly Garrity of POLITICO — Both Rep. Dan Goldman, and Sen. Cory Booker were in Israel over the weekend while extremist group Hamas launched an unprecedented attack at the country’s border with Gaza. Both Congressmen have since left the country, according to their offices. Goldman was in Israel for a bar mitzvah with his wife and three of his children, his spokesperson, Simone Kanter, said. “Congressman Goldman and his family sheltered from Hamas rocket fire in their hotel’s interior stairwell until early Sunday morning, when they were able to safely depart for New York,” Kanter said in a statement. Booker arrived in Israel on Friday, according to his office, ahead of a summit on the Abraham Accords at which he was scheduled to speak Tuesday.

“Biden faces growing pressure from Democrats over border crossings” via Toluse Olorunnipa of The Washington Post — Democratic Mayor Eric Adams of New York City traveled to Mexico in a high-profile move to discourage illegal immigration. Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker of Illinois has written Biden a sharply worded letter demanding more help. The San Diego County Board of Supervisors, a nonpartisan group led by a Democrat, unanimously declared the lack of federal resources for asylum-seekers a “humanitarian crisis.” Four months after White House officials spoke in victorious tones about an unexpected plunge in illegal migration, Biden is once again under growing pressure to address a surge in border crossings that shows no sign of slowing down. And the most notable criticism is coming from his own party. “There is no more room in New York,” Adams said.

“U.S. Senate leader raises trade and fentanyl at start of first congressional visit to China since 2019” via The Associated Press — A senior American lawmaker, leading the first congressional trip to China in four years, said Saturday that the U.S. does not want to cut economic ties with the world’s second-largest economy but seeks a level playing field so that American companies can compete freely. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and five other Senators arrived in Shanghai earlier in the day on a three-country tour that will also take them to South Korea and Japan. The trip comes amid a sharp deterioration in relations between the U.S. and China and as officials try to lay the groundwork for a possible meeting between Biden and Xi Jinping in November. “We are prepared to compete, but we do not seek to conflict,” Schumer said.

“Most Republicans want new Speaker to be loyal to Trump” via Lauren Sforza of The Hill — A new survey found that 59% of all Republicans prefer that the new GOP Speaker be loyal to the former President. Among MAGA Republicans, Trump’s most loyal subsection of the GOP, this number jumps to 84%. Among all Republicans, 58% said they would like to see the new GOP Speaker work with Democrats. Another 49% of all Republicans said they would like the Speaker to be a part of the MAGA movement, which jumps up to 85% among MAGA Republicans.

“Interim Speaker Patrick McHenry effectively powerless on Israel matters, experts say” via Julie Tsirkin of NBC News — The global crisis unfolding in Israel is putting renewed scrutiny on Congress, which has been without a permanent House Speaker since Kevin McCarthy was ousted last week. Hamas on Saturday launched an unprecedented attack on Israel, killing hundreds of people and escalating a decades-long conflict in the region. Biden said that U.S. support for Israel is ironclad. But as an unelected speaker pro tempore, Rep. McHenry is effectively powerless on the matter. Under House rules, the interim speaker can act only on matters that relate to the election of a new Speaker: gavel in, gavel out, and preside.

“Jim Jordan feels ‘very good’ about his odds of being elected the next Speaker.” via Candy Woodall of USA Today — Ohio Rep. Jordan feels good, “very good,” about his chances of becoming the next Speaker of the House, and he’s not being shy about it. From conservative hard-liners to moderates to Trump, Jordan says he has “amazing feedback and incredible feedback.” “We got three Committee Chairmen for me. I feel very good about that support,” he said to host Maria Bartiromo on Fox News. His top competitor is House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, the No. 2 ranking Republican behind ousted McCarthy and someone who calls him a friend.

“Jeered in Washington by his fellow Republicans, Rep. Matt Gaetz gets cheers back home” via Greg Allen of WUSF — After leading the group of hard-line Republicans who fought against funding the government and blasted McCarthy for the deal that he made to avert a government shutdown, Gaetz delivered a Motion to Vacate, the procedural resolution that can remove a speaker from that position. But even after the vote and amid searing critique from his fellow Republicans, Gaetz remained defiant. “I think that this represents the ripping off of the Band-Aid and that’s what we have to do to get back on track,” he told reporters in front of the Capitol shortly after Tuesday’s vote.

“Will Gaetz be kicked out of Congress for ousting Kevin McCarthy? He says it would be worth it.” via Marina Pitofsky of USA Today — Rep. Gaetz said leading the push to oust McCarthy was worth it, even if he loses his job. Asked by NBC’s “Meet the Press” host Kristen Welker how concerned he is about discussions to kick him out of Congress, Gaetz responded, “The voters of Florida’s 1st Congressional District sent me here with about 70% of the vote. Anyone trying to kick me out of Congress because they didn’t like me would have a bone to pick with them,” Gaetz said. “If you lose your job, will it be worth it?” Welker asked again, before Gaetz responded, “Absolutely.”

“For Gaetz, Washington drama could fuel Florida ambitions” via Nicholas Nehamas and Patricia Mazzei of The New York Times — Gaetz’s successful push to oust McCarthy has ratcheted up speculation that the fourth-term Republican Congressman already has his eye on his next target, still three years away: the Governor’s Mansion. Gaetz, a close ally of Trump, has swatted away rumors that he is planning to run statewide in 2026. But that hasn’t stopped Florida’s political class from chattering. A lot. “He’d be the front-runner in any Republican Primary he wants to run in right now,” said state Rep. Alex Andrade. “He’s got his finger on the pulse of the Republican base better than anyone I see.”

“Next up for Byron Donalds: VP? Florida Governor? ‘Whatever God has for us, we’re here for it’” via Amy Bennett Williams of the Naples Daily News — Donalds’ stint as a national man of mystery started in January when the two-term Naples Republican Congressman emerged as a McCarthy alternative in the Speaker election. Stories asking, “Who is Byron Donalds?” sprouted nationwide. In Southwest Florida, though, the questions are different. As Donalds’ star rises higher, his constituents wonder how long he’ll stick around. In recent months, their hometown politico has been suggested both as a Florida gubernatorial candidate or as a Trump running mate. In Donalds’ district, short-timers have been the rule since 2013, when Trey Radel resigned after a year, followed by Curt Clawson who lasted two and a half, followed by two-termer Francis Rooney, followed finally and currently by Donalds.

“Congressional term limits might break Congress” via Jamelle Bouie of The New York Times — The recent death of the long-serving California Sen. Dianne Feinstein at age 90 has raised, once again, the issue of congressional term limits. It’s understandable. The median age in the United States Senate is 65, and the median age in the House of Representatives is about 58. The current Congress, the 118th, is the third oldest since 1789, with the second-oldest Senate and the third-oldest House. There are members of Congress, like Sen. Grassley, who have held their seats since the 1980s. It’s no wonder, then, that when asked, a large majority of Americans consistently say they want term limits for Congress. Just last month, in fact, Rep. Ro Khanna announced a political reform bill that would institute 12-year term limits for members of Congress and 18-year term limits for Supreme Court justices.

“Odds increase for tropical depression to form by midweek” via Robin Webb of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — A tropical depression is expected to form in the Atlantic Ocean by midweek from a tropical wave off Africa as it moves west. The National Hurricane Center had given it an 80% chance of developing in the next seven days and 40% in the next two days, up from 30% earlier in the day. So far this season in the Atlantic, there have been 16 named storms, six of which were hurricanes. Of those, three were major hurricanes, meaning Category 3 or above. The next named storm will be Sean. Hurricane season officially runs through Nov. 30.

“DeSantis taps two new Elections Supervisors to fill unexpired terms” via Anne Geggis of Florida Politics — DeSantis has appointed two public servants to be Supervisors of Elections, one in Hendry County and one in Washington County, both filling out unexpired terms. Hendry County’s Chief Deputy Supervisor of Elections Sherry Taylor will succeed Brenda K. Hoots. Hoots, who announced her Sept. 29 retirement after working for 32 years in the Hendry County Supervisor of Elections Office, with more than 11 of them as Supervisor of Elections. Taylor came to the Supervisor of Elections Office 10 years ago after working as a paralegal for the Luckey Law Firm. Hoots’ No. 2 in the elections office is enrolled in the Florida Certified Election Professionals certification courses.

“Florida kicked 63,000 people off Medicaid during pandemic, report shows” via the Tampa Bay Times — Even as Florida accepted billions of federal dollars to keep people enrolled in Medicaid during the pandemic, the state terminated medical coverage for almost 63,000 residents. The “continuous coverage” protection for Medicaid recipients was put in place through the Families First Coronavirus Response Act, passed in March 2020 as COVID-19 cases began spreading across the nation. States received billions of dollars in additional funding in exchange for keeping people covered through the health insurance program. But over an 18-month period through June 2021, Florida removed tens of thousands of people from Medicaid rolls, the audit by the Department of Health and Human Services found. The state accepted $2.4 billion in additional funding over the same period.

“The same FHP troopers have made the only 3 arrests under enhanced human smuggling law” via Syra Ortiz Blanes and Mary Ellen Klas of the Miami Herald — Touted by DeSantis as one of the strictest immigration crackdowns in the nation, stronger criminal penalties for transporting undocumented migrants into Florida have resulted in the arrests of only three people by state law enforcement officials in three months. All involved the same Florida Highway Patrol troopers. The drivers arrested under the law, and their passengers, were undocumented migrants from Mexico and other Latin American countries. They said that they were living in or traveling to Florida to work.

Famous authors, new office, millions of bucks back anti-book banning campaign in Florida” via Douglas Soule of The Florida Times-Union — Famous authors and millions of bucks are backing a campaign to combat book banning in Florida. PEN America, a free speech organization, announced the news Wednesday morning, saying that it plans to open a Florida center before the year’s end to “host public events, wage campaigns and empower Florida citizens to defend their basic freedoms.” Bestselling detective and crime fiction author Michael Connelly and his wife, Linda McCaleb Connelly, committed $1 million for the campaign, which is focused on Florida and bans across the country. Other authors have contributed more than $3.6 million collectively.

Happening today — Rep. Christine Hunschofsky will host a public town hall meeting to provide residents with information for the upcoming Regular Legislative Session: 7 p.m., 6600 N University Dr., Parkland.

“Florida has ‘Help Wanted’ hanging on it. Economist says labor shortage is here to stay” via Mary Ellen Klas and Syra Ortiz Blanes of the Miami Herald — “We’re hiring” banners hang above grocery stores in nearly every community in Florida. “Help wanted” signs are taped to storefronts and posted on hundreds of online job boards. Florida’s unemployment rate is nearing a record low, even as the state population grows. “Get used to it,” said Ron Hetrick, a senior labor economist. This is Florida’s new normal, and the results will translate into competitive wages, longer waits for professional and domestic services, and higher costs of living for everyone. Florida is unlike many other states because of its fast growth, aging population and dependence on migrants for both skilled and unskilled labor. But a beefed-up state law that attempts to crack down on undocumented labor is exacerbating the deep hole in the workforce that may take years to close.

“Sex education classes often don’t include LGBTQ+ students. New restrictions could make it worse” via The Associated Press — Many LGBTQ+ students say they have not felt represented in sex education classes. To learn about their identities and how to build healthy, safe relationships, they often have had to look elsewhere. As lawmakers in some states limit what can be taught about sex and gender, it will be that much more difficult for those students to come by inclusive material in classrooms. Some groups including Planned Parenthood have called for sex education to be inclusive of LGBTQ+ students, but some states outright forbid such an approach. In practice, LGBTQ+ students say they have looked elsewhere for sex education. Some described watching their peers turn to pornography, and others said they watched videos on YouTube about how to tell if someone is gay and how to flirt with people of the same sex.

“Ruth’s List Florida again endorses ‘stalwart champion’ Eileen Higgins for Miami-Dade Commission re-election” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Higgins again has the backing of Ruth’s List Florida, an abortion rights group that exclusively supports Democratic women. It’s the third time the organization has endorsed Higgins, dating back to her successful 2018 Special Election run for the County Commission’s District 5 seat, to which she won re-election in 2020. She’s now seeking her second — and final, due to term limits — four-year stint on the Commission. “Commissioner Higgins is a stalwart champion for Democratic values in the community,” Ruth’s List Florida Political Director Cassidy Whitaker said. Whitaker cited several of Higgins’ legislative efforts as key to the group’s continued support for her.

“Former Naples Council member Gary Price announces run for Mayor in 2024” via Laura Layden of the Naples Daily News — A frustrated former City Council member is running for Mayor in Naples. On Thursday, Price announced his candidacy, during a by-invitation-only event at Cambier Park. He’s the first challenger to officially put his name in the ring for Mayor in 2024. The city will hold a General Election on Tuesday, March 19. The mayoral seat and three Council seats will be on the ballot. About 50 supporters gathered to hear Price discuss his reasons for running and lay out his priorities for the city if he’s elected.

“Michael Mannino to officially kick off Clearwater City Council campaign” via Peter Schorsch of Florida Politics — Mannino plans to officially launch his campaign for Clearwater City Council on Wednesday, Oct. 18. Mannino announced his bid for Seat 3 late last month. He’s running to succeed Kathleen Beckman who is running for Mayor and not seeking re-election. This is Mannino’s second attempt at a City Council seat, having previously run for Seat 2, now held by anti-Scientology activist Mark Bunker. The latest campaign kickoff will be at Island Way Grill, located at 20 Island Way in Clearwater.

“Supporters of Israel and Palestinians hold opposing protests in Fort Lauderdale” via Omar Rodriguez Ortiz and Grethel Aguila of the Miami Herald — Supporters of Israel and the Palestinians held opposing rallies Sunday afternoon in Fort Lauderdale at which several protesters were attacked. The assault from the Gaza Strip, a Palestinian exclave on the eastern coast of the Mediterranean Sea, killed at least 700 people in Israel. Israel’s retaliation killed more than 400 in Gaza, where Hamas took over governance in 2007. At a protest in Fort Lauderdale, Reut Tsizer said she hadn’t been sleeping well. She can’t stop thinking about her older brother and his family, who live in Israel. “They are under attack,” she said. “They can’t go outside. I don’t have any more tears.” Tsizer, who held a sign that said, “Israel forever” and “Hamas no more,” was one of about 300 people, who gathered on East Sunrise Boulevard and North Victoria Park Road.

“Here’s how you can help support Israel in Miami after terrorist attacks on the state” via Howard Cohen of the Miami Herald — The Greater Miami Jewish Federation opened an Israel Emergency Fund in response to its “outrage” Saturday over unprovoked Hamas attacks on Israel that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says has plunged the state into war. “We awoke to the shocking news that Israel is at war,” Jacob Solomon, president and CEO of the Greater Miami Jewish Federation, said in a statement. “Federation is in close contact with its overseas partners, and we anticipate an unprecedented need for donations to assist victims of terror and their families. Today is the Sabbath, a day of peace, a holiday on the Jewish calendar, and a time for Thanksgiving. We must come together in unity and in strength and know that Israel will prevail,” Solomon said.

“Antisemitic incidents are a problem in Florida. New hate crime laws make penalties harsher” via Lauren Costantino of the Miami Herald — Yudel Antonio Herrero was charged with a misdemeanor for disturbing a religious assembly, but the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office said the charges will be upgraded to a third-degree felony under a new Florida statute that allows certain offenses to be re-classified as hate crimes and punishable by enhanced penalties. Witnesses told police that Yudel approached multiple men on their way to King David Chabad and yelled, “All Jews must die” and other antisemitic slurs. Yudel, a serial harasser of the synagogue, disturbed the service by blowing the shofar, or ram’s horn, a ritual that’s performed during the High Holy Days and refused to leave after the rabbi asked him to.

“Lawmakers launch bipartisan push to pay Broward deputy disabled in preventable shooting” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — For seven years, Republican and Democratic lawmakers have alternately sponsored bills to compensate former Broward Sheriff’s Deputy Maury Hernandez for life-altering injuries he sustained in a preventable shooting due to the negligence of a state employee. Without exception, the measures didn’t move an inch. But for the first time, members of both parties have signed on to legislation to pay Hernandez $10 million for the pain and lost wages he continues to suffer. He and his longtime lawyer, Lance Block, are cautiously optimistic things may finally go differently. Ahead of the 2024 Legislative Session, Sen. Tom Wright and Rep. Alex Rizo filed twin bills (SB 14, HB 6005) to deliver recompense to Hernandez.

“Proud Boys member from Hialeah convicted for role in Jan. 6 insurrection” via Max Greenwood of the Miami Herald — A Hialeah man was convicted on Friday for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol, the Justice Department announced. A federal judge found 49-year-old Gilbert Fonticoba guilty of civil disorder and obstruction of an official proceeding. Fonticoba was a member of the so-called “Vice City” chapter of the Proud Boys, a right-wing militant group that played a central role in the insurrection at the Capitol more than two and a half years ago, the Justice Department said in a news release. Fonticoba was among the rioters who illegally breached the Capitol on Jan. 6. He aided other rioters in destroying a metal fence and “interfered with officers who were trying to stop the crowd’s advance because he wanted to stop the certification of the Electoral College vote,” the Justice Department said.

“New development will rise to dizzying heights — and wipe out their trailer park” via Clara-Sophia Daly of the Miami Herald — Carol Hatchet, 61, stood outside the small office of Miami Soar Mobile Home Park on a blistering hot Saturday evening among around 100 other residents. A familiar face, former park manager Steve Carroll, stood atop a water tank and began to tell the sweaty residents a familiar story: about a new vision for their old neighborhood. That new vision for their trailer park calls for a massive residential, office, retail and hotel development whose centerpiece would be a 50-story tower, far taller than anything currently nearby. It will obliterate their community, consisting of rows of small, aging, pastel-colored trailers, a longtime refuge for retirees, immigrants and families with young kids. “The park is not closing tomorrow. Do not panic. You’re not being thrown out,” Carroll told the gathering. Not yet. But it’s coming.

“Orlando venues shut out of Orange County’s tourist-tax funding — for now” via Stephen Hudak of the Orlando Sentinel — Orange County Commissioners doled out nearly $800 million in future tourist-tax revenues this week but not a penny for three Orlando venues recommended for funding by a citizens review panel. Commissioners raised myriad questions Tuesday about funding requests for the Amway Center, Camping World Stadium and the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, totaling about $3.8 billion, all of which made the shortlist of projects that got a thumbs-up this Summer from the TDT Citizen Advisory Task Force created by Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings to study proposals. Some Commissioners wanted to know if the city had pledged any of its own money to the projects. Others wondered whether the Orlando Magic had committed to remain as Amway Center’s anchor tenant.

“New acting police chief for Duval County Public Schools” via CBS 47 — Lieutenant Sean McMaster is currently serving as the acting chief of the Duval County Public School Police Department while Chief Gregory Burton recovers from a personal health issue. Before joining the Duval County School Police in 2018, Sean worked for the Detroit Police Department, the Gainesville Police Department, and the Florida Division of Alcoholic Beverages and Tobacco, where he obtained the rank of Captain. MacMaster has held several leadership responsibilities since joining the district police department in 2018, including Eastside operations, officer recruitment and selection, police communications, and emergency preparedness. He also assisted Chief Burton with the school safety specialists’ program. Since March, he has served as head of operations for the westside.

“Hundreds rally, march in downtown Orlando for trans rights” via Amanda Rabines of the Orlando Sentinel — Cries for fair treatment filled the air Saturday afternoon as hundreds marched in downtown Orlando in support of rights for transgender people in Florida. The New York-based Center for Constitutional Rights helped organize the event, which follows a lawsuit challenging a state law that prohibits transgender people from using public bathrooms that don’t align with their sex assigned at birth. Samira Burnside, a 17-year-old trans girl who helped organize the event, said the law, along with a slew of other bills DeSantis signed this year, dehumanizes trans people.

“Rays stadium deal could cost public nearly twice what officials say” via Jack Evans and Colleen Wright of the Tampa Bay Times — The Tampa Bay Rays will pay for more than half their new stadium; they’ve said since announcing a development deal more than two weeks ago. And the city and Pinellas County will divide the remaining $600 million. But the public could ultimately pay nearly double that amount for the stadium once the city and county pay off the debt to finance their share of the project at today’s rising interest rates. The city did not initially disclose a draft of a finance plan it has circulated to officials. Based on its projections, the city and county contributions alone — not counting the Rays’ portion — could hit a combined $1.29 billion.

“Mystery solved: Man living under another’s identity for three decades sentenced to prison” via Fresh Take Florida — A man who assumed the identity of a disabled veteran for more than three decades and even served a prison term for murder in New York using the false identity, will spend seven years in federal prison, a judge ruled. Lorenzo Anthoni Alfred came to the U.S. illegally from Trinidad and Tobago in the 1980s to escape drug charges. He pretended to be Kelvin Johnson, but for nearly two years was known in the federal court system only as “John Doe” as prosecutors tried to figure out his real identity. He pleaded guilty in May in U.S. District Court in Tampa to an indictment accusing him of making false statements in a passport application and aggravated identity theft.

“Jacksonville set to fight ‘predatory’ PACE loan program” via Casmira Harrison of Jax Today — At least 160 Jacksonville homeowners this year have participated in what officials are calling a “predatory” home-improvement loan program. But this week, the Jacksonville City Council took steps to stop that loan program from doing any further business in the city. Officials also are making strides to help the property owners who have already taken out loans that, in some cases, threaten to raise the homeowner’s tax bill by 1,000% and possibly risk their homeownership. The Property Assessed Clean Energy loan program, also known as PACE, began in Florida in the city of Kissimmee and Flagler County to allow property owners to make upgrades to their houses for zero down payment and full financing.

Happening today:

“Planned Parenthood holds brunch to advocate for Black women, teach about maternal mortality impacts” via Ashley Harding of News4Jax — For the first time in Jacksonville, the “Stand with Black Women” brunch hosted by Planned Parenthood of South, East, and North Florida came to the River City on Sunday to spread awareness about how maternal mortality continues to disproportionately impact Black mothers. For several years, the event was held in Miami. A group of panelists talked to the crowd and provided tools and resources for women. The event also featured Black women-owned businesses. Black women are two to three times more likely to die from a pregnancy-related issue than White women. “We know historically, sometimes many people who treat Black women don’t listen to us. And so, that’s why we’re here today,” Christina Wright with Planned Parenthood said.

“Chabad Lubavitch plans Capitol dedication for newly inscribed Torah Scroll” via Tallahassee Democrat — After a fire devastated the building for Chabad of Tallahassee last year, the Jewish community is coming together in its rebuilding effort. Chabad Lubavitch of the Panhandle and FSU will be having a special double dedication at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 10, with special guest speakers from some of Florida’s top state and local leaders. The first part of the event will be the final scribing of the new Torah Scroll. This will take place at the Old Historic Capitol in Tallahassee. Since each of the 304,805 letters in a Torah Scroll is painstakingly written and takes up to 12 months to complete, the inauguration of a new Torah Scroll is a rare and uniquely special event.

“Who should you believe? The Sarasota GOP or your lying eyes” via Chris Anderson of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — Let’s set the record straight, here and now: Liz Cheney was never honored in 2017 as the Republican Party of Sarasota County’s first “Stateswoman of the Year.” Of course, the RPOSC will also tell you Siesta Key is a ski slope. This month, the RPOSC will be honoring Florida First Lady Casey DeSantis, and a news release claims she is the organization’s “first Stateswoman of the Year.” “Any column trying to undercut First Lady Casey DeSantis as our first Stateswoman of the Year winner is materially wrong and will be seen by the majority of the community as just another reason why trust in the media is bouncing along at all-time lows.” Let’s go back to the original news release from 2017. Here’s what it says: “The Republican Party of Sarasota has set Jan. 19 as the new date for RPOS dinner and celebration for the 2017 Statesman of the Year and first Stateswoman of the Year … Former Vice President Dick Cheney and his daughter, Wyoming Congresswoman Liz Cheney, have been named the Party’s 2017 winners.

“Rod and gun club proposed as first compact rural community in eastern Collier County” via Laura Layden of the Naples Daily News — It’s a sometimes overused word, but a new community planned in eastern Collier County is unique. It’s not a town or a village. It’s a compact development, the first one proposed under the county’s Rural Lands Stewardship Area, or RLSA, program. The community’s name reflects its rural character. It’s dubbed the Collier Rod and Gun Club at the Preserve, with an emphasis on the word preserve. Naples-based Barron Collier Cos. is behind the proposed development, about 5 miles east of Ave Maria and 10 miles south of Immokalee. The project is still winding its way through the regulatory channels. It will go before County Commissioners for final approval on Tuesday but remains under review by the Florida Department of Environmental Protection and the South Florida Water Management District, for its required permits.

“Can we talk about Biden?” via David Brooks of The New York Times — Our politics have gotten rougher over the ensuing years but that hasn’t dampened Biden’s basic humanity. I’ve felt the beam of his empathy and care myself.

He has his faults — the tendency to talk too much, the chip on his shoulder about those who think they are smarter than he is, the gaffes, that episode of plagiarism and the moments of confusion — but I’ve always thought: Give me a leader who identifies with those who feel looked down upon. Give me a leader whose moral compass generally sends him in the right direction.

But I’ve also come to fear and loathe Trump. I cannot fathom what damage that increasingly deranged man might do to this country if given a second term.

Voters know both men very well at this point, so when I hear Democrats comforting themselves that people will flock to Biden if the alternative on the ballot is Trump, I worry they are kidding themselves. Biden’s approval ratings are stubbornly low.

Some Democrats tell me in these talks that they hope their party leaders will somehow persuade Biden to retire and open the door for a fresher candidate. Others argue that Biden needs some stiff Primary competition.

To me, age isn’t Biden’s key weakness. Inflation is.

Then there’s the fact that there is no other viable candidate in the Democratic Party with a national base of support.

This is about something deeper than Biden’s age. More and more people are telling pollsters that the Republicans, not the Democrats, care about people like me.

“Israel is under siege. For American Jews, this is not some distant issue. It’s personal” via Brian Siegal for the Miami Herald — Now is the time for moral clarity. Hamas is a terrorist organization. It is not a defense force. Its overarching goal and its very reason for existence, has always been the annihilation of Israel. Like other Middle East terror groups — Hezbollah in Lebanon and Houthi militants in Yemen — it is funded, trained, armed, and supported by Iran. That is important to note. This weekend’s violence was not some rogue attack. Iran has long been a destabilizing force in the Middle East, and its abiding hatred for the Jewish State was manifest in Hamas’ attack. The world awoke this weekend to images of Iranian-backed Hamas terrorists indiscriminately attacking major Israeli population centers along the Gaza-Israel border.

“DeSantis dares to cast Trump as a loser, but has no appetite to tell the full truth” via the Miami Herald editorial board — There’s one obvious line of attack against the former President — and this should’ve been low-hanging fruit — DeSantis has largely ignored: Trump is dangerous to American democracy. Obviously, there’s not a lot of appetite among GOP voters to hear about Trump’s role in inciting the Jan. 6 riot. His popularity has only grown after he was indicted twice for his efforts to overturn the 2020 Elections. And, granted, those attacks coming from DeSantis would sound hypocritical. At this point, calling out Trump’s attacks against American democracy should be a given. But it hasn’t been in our current warped political reality. And that’s appalling.

“Gaetz, runt in Florida’s litter of goons, throws U.S. House into chaos” via Nate Monroe via the Florida Times-Union — Gaetz represents a congressional district in the western Panhandle, which is, in a lot of ways, the least Florida-y part of Florida. Flat, rural, deeply conservative: Gaetz’s district is essentially Deep South in character, and the South is actually full of blowhards like Matt Gaetz — he’s really nothing special. In fact, the most special thing about him is that he’s the son of an incredibly wealthy former Senate President from Okaloosa County, Don. What else is there to say? His quirks, his mendacity, his gross friends, his baggage are well known. Does he believe a word that comes out of his mouth? Does his perpetual little half-grin betray a certain lack of sincerity? Does it matter?

“150-year-old Florida Keys lighthouse illuminated for first time in a decade” via The Associated Press — A 150-year-old beacon that helped guide ships through the treacherous Florida Keys coral reefs is shining again as part of a national effort to save historic lighthouses that have dotted the U.S. coast for more than a century. An Islamorada community group that is spending $6 million to restore and preserve the Alligator Reef Lighthouse turned on its new solar-powered lights on Saturday to remind the public about the effort. “Alligator Lighthouse was lit in 1873 and it stayed lit until about 2013, and then it went dark for 10 years,” said Rob Dixon, the executive director of Save Alligator Lighthouse, which took over the lighthouse’s title in late 2021. “And now our Statue of Liberty is lit once again.”

“Simone Biles wins 6th all-around title at worlds to become most decorated gymnast in history” via The Associated Press — Not even a slight stumble near the end could stop Biles. Less than three months after returning to competition, the American superstar is back at the top of world gymnastics once again. Biles overcame a late blip in her floor routine after an otherwise dominant performance to win the individual all-around title at the world championships for the sixth time on Friday. That made her the most decorated gymnast in history, two years after she put her career on hold to focus on her mental health following the Tokyo Olympics. Even for someone who has now stood atop that world championship podium 21 times, that was enough to draw some tears during the medal ceremony in Antwerp — the Belgian city where Biles started her collection of titles a decade ago as a 16-year-old.

“A boy with cancer wanted to feel famous. Disney fans came to the rescue.” via Praveena Somasundaram of The Washington Post — Jennifer Patchin learned in February that her 9-year-old son’s brain cancer had come back. This time, Drew’s brain tumor was inoperable. The family decided they would spend the time making memories and doing “whatever Drew wanted.” And Drew, who is now 10, wanted to feel famous. Patchin’s sister posted online to see whether she could get a handful of attendees in Disney World to pretend they recognized Drew. But with help from a TikTok creator, the request went viral. Everywhere Drew went during the Sept. 29 party, visitors and Disney employees shouted his name, asked for autographs and posed for photos. That was all such magic that I couldn’t buy for my kids,” said Patchin.

— HAPPY BIRTHDAY —

Best wishes to former state Rep. Ben Diamond, former Rep. Janet Adkins, veteran lobbyist Keyna Cory of Public Affairs Consultants, Mike Grissom of Buchanan Ingersoll Rooney, Diane Rado of the Florida Phoenix, Clayton Clemens, former Senate President Joe Negron, lobbyist Ron Watson, and Florida Politics contributor Mike Wright.

