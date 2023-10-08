Lincoln Project: Stop bashing Joe Biden about ‘disgusting terror attacks’

One political advocacy group thinks Republicans should lay off criticizing President Joe Biden in the wake of Hamas’ attacks on Israel.

Lincoln Project co-founder Rick Wilson sent a statement to media on Sunday that places Hamas’ attacks squarely on Hamas and criticizes Republican politicians for targeting Biden instead of the primary culprit. Several Republicans, including GOP presidential hopefuls, have ripped Biden since the Hamas incursion, attempting to link his relationship with Iran to the Saturday terror attacks in Israel.

“The world sees the Hamas slaughter of Israeli civilians and their kidnapping of innocent men, women and children as the terror it is,” Wilson said. “It appropriately blames Hamas for perpetrating this horrifying attack on Israel and its people, and for the murder and kidnapping of American and other nations’ citizens.”

He added: “The MAGA party instead views Hamas terrorism as a cheap opening to bash President Biden in a contemptible and dishonest attempt to score political points.”

Wilson also noted that Republicans do not want to support Ukraine as it wards off Russian forces, saying that “today’s MAGA party will always put politics over our allies.”

One example of critical Republicans is Florida U.S. Sen. Rick Scott. He has sharply criticized Biden since the Saturday Hamas attacks, appearing in front of the White House in a video on X, formerly known as Twitter, saying “the Biden administration has got to start standing up.”

The Lincoln Project was founded by former Republican politicos who abandoned the party when former President Donald Trump rose to power.

Hamas launched a surprise attack in Israel on Saturday. At least 600 people have reportedly been killed in Israel, according to The Associated Press. Israel formally declared war on Sunday and is retaliating against Hamas. The Associated Press is providing live updates on the conflict here.