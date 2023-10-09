At Iowa ice cream parlor, Ron DeSantis calls for Hamas’ obliteration

Gov. Ron DeSantis offered a scathing denunciation of the “terrorist” Hamas group from an ice cream parlor near the Iowa-Nebraska border.

The 2024 presidential candidate said Israelis “have a responsibility to not just defend themselves but to use overwhelming force to wipe Hamas off the face of the earth.”

“They are killing elderly, they are killing children, they are raping women and doing it in ways that a lot of the media doesn’t want you to see because it is truly despicable,” he said an event held by the Never Back Down super PAC Monday in Le Mars, Iowa.

The Governor also predicted that “elites” and others would frame a narrative that was unfriendly to Israel’s inevitable defense of its national prerogatives.

“What’s going to be happening over the next days, weeks and months is you’re going to start seeing elites, you’re going to start seeing media, you’re going to start seeing maybe even the United Nations start to attack Israel,” DeSantis added.

“They’re going to blame Israel for what happened just because Israel is defending themselves and we cannot let that happen. We have to stand with them so that they do what they need to do to secure their country.”

The Governor also took issue with the Hamas position that they were fighting back against occupation from Israel, contending that it ended some years back, though he didn’t acknowledge the ongoing military blockades cited by critics as de facto occupation.

“Israel pulled out 15, 20 years ago for that,” DeSantis said. “They could have created a better life for themselves and tried to do anything.”

“What did they do? They created terrorist infrastructure. They’ve been arming. Iran has been funding. This has been happening for years and years,” DeSantis added.

The Governor also took issue with the claim Hamas wants a state, saying that’s “not what they want.”

“What they want to do is eradicate the Jewish state. They want to push the Jews to the sea and end the state of Israel. We’re not going to let that happen. That is not right. They have every right to exist as a Jewish state.”