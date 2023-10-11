Ron DeSantis dogged by Nick Fuentes questions during CNN interview

Gov. Ron DeSantis spent some time on CNN struggling with questions about an anti-Israel White Supremacist with ties to Donald Trump.

After multiple redirections, DeSantis finally responded to what he called “garbled” comments from interviewer John Berman about Trump dining at Mar-a-Lago with Nick Fuentes, who deemed Israel’s slow response to Hamas attacks over the weekend a “little suspicious” and beneficial to Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud Party.

“I would not do that,” DeSantis said about dining with Fuentes.

Before finally offering that tepid rebuke, DeSantis dodged questions, including one about how he feels about Republicans “associating” with Fuentes.

“That is totally outrageous. You know, this garbage out there. You hear things, people are saying that the babies really somehow weren’t killed, that this is all just manufactured. I understand there’s conspiracy theories that can go on but, but we’ve got to put that garbage aside and we’ve got to stand with Israel. And yes, we have to condemn the antisemitism that has motivated these attacks and that has motivated attacks around the world,” DeSantis said, generalizing the response.

Asked again about Republicans “associating” with Fuentes, DeSantis again took the responses wide.

“Well, I reject all conspiracy theories of that nature. I think that we just have so much garbage in our society right now. I mean, it broke my heart to see those demonstrators, it breaks my heart to see college students putting out praise of Hamas all, all, all across the board. I mean, I think we just have to, we just have to stand up together and do what’s right,” DeSantis said.

As POLITICO reported, Trump dined with Fuentes last year (and rapper Ye) at his Florida compound. The former President called the meal “quick and uneventful.”