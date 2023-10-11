October 11, 2023
Robert Kennedy Jr. plans Florida tour Thursday and Friday

A.G. Gancarski October 11, 2023

kennedy
Miami, Orlando and Jacksonville markets will see the independent candidate Thursday and Friday.

A newly self-styled independent presidential candidate is headed to the Sunshine State for three stops this week.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. will bring his iconoclastic message to media markets throughout the state Thursday and Friday, all of which will see his “Declare Your Independence Celebration” program.

At noon Thursday, Kennedy will be at Miami’s Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts. That event is slated to last 90 minutes.

Kennedy heads from there to an Orlando Doubletree by Hilton. At 7 p.m., he will speak at 5555 Hazeltine National Drive, in an event scheduled to last two hours.

Friday finds Kennedy in Jacksonville for another noon stop. He will appear at the Marriott on Salisbury Road on the Southside. That event is also expected to last two hours.

Kennedy, the namesake son of former Attorney General and 1968 presidential candidate Robert Kennedy Sr., was frustrated by an inability to engage President Joe Biden and the Democratic National Committee into allowing debates, leading him to announce his independent bid.

“I’m here to declare myself an independent candidate for president of the United States,” Kennedy said in Philadelphia, as reported by POLITICO. “We declare independence from the cynical elites who betray our hope and who amplify our divisions. And finally, we declare independence from the two political parties.”

Interestingly, Republicans seemed to warm to Kennedy as a Democratic insurgent candidate. Gov. Ron DeSantis teased involving him in a “task force” within the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention regarding COVID-19 mitigation. DeSantis also said there was “chatter” from some supporters about picking Kennedy as a running mate.

Ironically, however, people betting money on the 2024 race rate Kennedy as being more likely to be elected President than the Florida Governor. The Election Betting Odds site says Kennedy has a 4% chance of winning, while DeSantis is at 3.2%.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

One comment

  • Silly Wabbit

    October 11, 2023 at 2:33 pm

    He kwazy.

