Ron DeSantis floats revival of Dwight Eisenhower’s ‘Operation Wetback’

Gov. Ron DeSantis continues to claim he would carry out mass deportations if elected President, contending his “big program” would hearken back to a President seven decades ago.
“If you let people come illegally without a sanction, you’re going to continue to have this problem. The sanction is you get deported. So we’re going to do it,” DeSantis said on The Blaze.
The Governor pledged a policy of last in, first out, saying his administration would “start with the more recent arrivals and work our way back,” though offering no indication how far back he would go.
“But it’s going to be a big program similar to what (Dwight) Eisenhower did in the 1950s,” DeSantis said, presumably referring to Operation Wetback, a first-term program that saw anywhere from 300,000 to 1.3 million people deported, removed from the United States on planes and boats and repatriated to Mexico.
“I’m really the only candidate that you can trust to do it,” DeSantis added. “I mean, I know Donald Trump is promising it, but he said the same thing in 2016 and didn’t deliver on it. A lot of the other Republicans, as you rightfully point out, they’re uncomfortable even talking about doing that. But we’re never going to solve the problem unless we have the rule of law prevail.”
DeSantis continues to float mass deportations, but it seems his rhetoric and his promises are still being fine-tuned.
During an interview last week with an Iowa radio station, the 2024 presidential candidate ameliorated his previous promise to remove “everyone who has come in illegally under Biden” to “the last ones to come in under Biden are going to be the first ones out.
“Well, here’s the thing. So I don’t know how many are here,” DeSantis admitted.
“We’ve been told for many years, it was like 10, 11 million. But just under Biden, there’s been 6 or 7 million. You can’t say (that) because you’re not going to be able to do 100%, that then you should send none. I mean, I think that that’s a non-starter. You have to establish that there’s going to be a sanction. You have to enforce the law. Clearly, we have limited resources. You’re going to have to make choices as about how you do that.”
Though DeSantis is rooting his deportation proposal in Eisenhower policies, it should be noted that by the end of his second term, the former President was arguing for the “liberalization” of immigration standards. Eisenhower sought to not only double the quota of legal immigrants received, but also a “special provision for the absorption of many thousands of persons who are refugees without a country as a result of political upheavals and their flight from persecution.”
4 comments
Thomas Kaspar
October 12, 2023 at 9:49 am
Send them all to front yards of St Pete and Jacksonville residents.
Kaspar the Ghost
October 12, 2023 at 9:59 am
We can always count on you for an immature, asinine comment. You should have your anger issues looked into, it’s going to destroy what’s left of your humanity. Or give you a heart attack. I hope you live alone, I’d feel sorry for anyone who lived with you.
Michael K
October 12, 2023 at 10:08 am
We need sensible, comprehensive immigration reform – not more political stunts and division. Imagine the humanitarian crisis that mass deportations would create. Funny how people like DeSantis spouts his so-called Christian pro-life values, except when it comes to actual living human beings.
America always needs more workers – that is our history. There have been recent, serious, bi-partisan attmepts, but now Republican polictal dysfunction prohibits any actual solutions, favoring chaos, division and blame. Just look at what “hard-line” stance has done to agriculture and hospitality industries here in Florida.
This is from the same deperate politican who thinks MAGA hats are stupid enough to beieve that Mexico will pay fo rthe wall.
Silly Wabbit
October 12, 2023 at 10:23 am
Michael good.