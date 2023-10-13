Ron DeSantis pans Donald Trump ‘potshots’ against Benjamin Netanyahu

Florida’s Governor is telling New Hampshire Republicans that Donald Trump’s “potshots” against the Israeli Prime Minister aren’t “productive.”

During a speech in Merrimack, Ron DeSantis continued to criticize the former President’s position on Benjamin Netanyahu.

“To go out and just take potshots at Netanyahu in a time of war right now, I don’t see where that’s very productive,” DeSantis said.

DeSantis also claimed Trump’s issue with the Israeli PM was rooted in Netanyahu congratulating Biden for winning the 2020 election.

“Sending a congratulation tweet to Biden in November of 2020. That’s why he’s attacking him because that really bothered him. And to me that’s just not how I operate,” DeSantis asserted.

Trump described Hezbollah as “very smart” during remarks in West Palm Beach on Wednesday, while contending Netanyahu “let us down.” During an interview the same day with Fox News Radio, Trump said the veteran Prime Minister wasn’t “prepared” for attacks over the weekend.

Since then, DeSantis has attempted to attack Trump by defending the Likud Prime Minister.

“Now’s not the time to be doing, like what Donald Trump did, attacking Prime Minister Bibi Netanyahu, attacking Israel’s defense minister, saying somehow that Hezbollah were very smart. We need to all be on the same page, now’s not the time to air personal grievances about an Israeli Prime Minister. Now’s the time to support their right to defend themselves to the hilt,” DeSantis told reporters Thursday, when he filed for the New Hampshire ballot.

Though the Governor does not manage his X account personally, there was a post condemning Trump’s comments late Wednesday evening.

“Terrorists have murdered at least 1,200 Israelis and 22 Americans and are holding more hostage, so it is absurd that anyone, much less someone running for President, would choose now to attack our friend and ally, Israel, much less praise Hezbollah terrorists as ‘very smart.’ As President, I will stand with Israel and treat terrorists like the scum that they are,” DeSantis posted.