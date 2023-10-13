October 13, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

YouTube takes down Marco Rubio video calling Hamas terrorists ‘savages’
FILE PHOTO: Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) speaks during a Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Labor, Health and Human Services, Education, and Related Agencies hearing to discuss President Biden's fiscal year 2023 budget request for the National Institute of Health on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., May 17, 2022. Anna Rose Layden/Pool via REUTERS

Jacob OglesOctober 13, 20233min1

Related Articles

HeadlinesSouth Florida

South Florida AFL-CIO endorses Sabina Covo for re-election to Miami City Commission

APoliticalHeadlines

Ron DeSantis reminisces again about Red Sox Nation

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Delegation for 10.13.23: Speaker reset — Dems to the rescue — Israel — TPS

FILE PHOTO: FY 2023 Budget Request for NIH in Washington
The Senator made the remarks in the wake of terrorist attacks in Israel.

YouTube took down a video from U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio’s channel that voiced support for Israel. The only stated reason? He called Hamas “savages.”

The clip, later posted on X by the conservative Florida’s Voice, showed a segment on Fox Business with Larry Kudlow. Rubio in the clip referenced a series of attacks on Israeli civilians.

“We need to start waking up and saying, we could project all the Western attributes we want, on Iran, on Hamas and on groups like that. But these guys are ideological psychopaths, and they’re savages,” he said.

“And they would if they could, not just kill every Jew they can get their hands on, they would kill Americans in the process as well, and in fact they openly call for that. We should start believing these people on what they say.”

The video clip on YouTube was entitled, “RUBIO: Western ideals WON’T WORK on ‘savage’ terrorist groups.”

It’s unclear if the title or the video content set off YouTube’s algorithm, but the video was deplatformed for violating “hate speech policy.”

A standard message to users said it was important to keep YouTube as a “safe place for all.” It directed the video poster to a place where the decision could be appealed.

“Content that incites hatred against individuals or groups based on their protected group status isn’t allowed on YouTube,” a policy excerpt reads. “This may include dehumanization, using slurs and stereotypes, inferiority claims, and/or conspiracy theories.”

The message does state that exceptions to this policy can be made “with sufficient and appropriate content.”

Rubio voiced displeasure at the action, especially in context of attacks in Israel by Hamas that have resulted in an estimated 1,300 Israeli deaths from missile attacks and raids.

“Apparently YouTube/Google has decided that calling Hamas terrorists who burned babies and raped girls ‘savages’ is dehumanizing ‘hate speech,’” the Miami Republican posted on X.

Post Views: 0

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected].

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousDan Markel murder case sees several big developments this week

nextDaniella Levine Cava re-election campaign for Miami-Dade Mayor crosses $3.5M raised

One comment

  • The My Take

    October 13, 2023 at 3:02 pm

    Wartime statements, especially eàrly wartime, are filled with dehumanizing pronouncements. Of Germans in WW1 as an example.
    Unfortunately it is used thence to trigger, hide, or excuse counter savagery.
    And of course sometimes it is more or less true.
    Often hard to tell early on.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories