D-SNAP interviews taking place in counties affected by Hurricane Idalia

Between now through Tuesday, residents of and people who work in Hamilton, Lafayette and Suwannee counties can participate in in-person interviews for special food assistance authorized in the wake of Hurricane Idalia.

The interviews are just one way of determining eligibility for the Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (D-SNAP), authorized by the federal government and administered by the Florida Department of Children and Families (DCF).

The interviews are happening from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Suwannee Valley Electric Cooperative, 11340 100th Street in Live Oak.

The agency is encouraging eligible interviewees to pre-register here ahead of the interview.

Those who’ve already registered need not do so again. The in-person interviews are not required for people who’ve already completed a phone interview.

People receiving ordinary SNAP benefits are not eligible.

“D-SNAP is not available at Disaster Recovery Centers or the Department’s Family Resource Support Centers,” DCF cautioned.

Authorities said earlier this month that 233,000 Florida households are eligible for the special assistance.

“The Department is working around the clock to provide critical resources to Florida families affected by Hurricane Idalia,” DCF Secretary Shevaun Harris said at the time. “Our goal is to provide crucial support to families as quickly and efficiently as possible. Taking advantage of the call-in option will enable eligible families to receive their D-SNAP benefits sooner and eliminate the need to apply in person.”