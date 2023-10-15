Evan Ross & Amit Bloom: Stop politicizing Jewish pain

Oct. 7 will be an anniversary Jews mourn forever.

The pain felt by Jews across the globe is palpable in conversations. As New York Mayor Eric Adams put it, “we are not all right.”

Some in the political world think it’s acceptable to use the pain Jews are experiencing for political gain. It’s not. It needs to stop.

We live in the most hyper-political and polarized time America has seen since the Civil War. On Oct. 6, Israel was experiencing its most politically divided time in its 75-year history.

Then, the unspeakable occurred.

In the aftermath of more than 1,400 slaughtered, more than 150 kidnapped, and God knows how many raped and tortured, Israelis have put aside their politics and unified around their patriotism and the task ahead — destroy Hamas.

In America, early commentary included blame. It was the typical political spin we had come to expect.

It has scored no political points. It’s just offensive.

Despite differing views on President Joe Biden, both of us have always opposed his Iran policy. We recognize that this isn’t the time for that debate.

President Biden’s support for Israel has been ironclad. From his clear condemnation of Hamas to his decision to move massive U.S. naval fleets into the Mediterranean Sea as a deterrent to Iran and its proxy, Hezbollah, to his work aligning Europe behind Israel, Biden’s moves have been stellar. They have rightfully drawn strong praise from across the political spectrum.

The overwhelming majority of members of Congress have been incredible in response to the attack on Israel.

Yet, some continue to use the attack on Israel and the pain it brings Jews for attempted political gain.

Feel free to call out those who seek to equivocate or attack Israel for its rightful self-defense. “The Squad” continues to earn their antisemitic bona fides. With them, they earn the scorn of good people everywhere.

But when it comes to policy differences or the blame game — not now.

You’re not earning Jewish votes; you’re just rubbing salt in our wounds. Those wounds remain wide-open. They’re painful enough without your contribution.

Please speak up for Israel. Please speak up for the Jewish people. Please take a moment to bask in the rarity in American politics — an issue that unites us across the lines that too often divide us.

Evan Ross is the CEO of Public Communicators Group and a lifelong Democrat. Amit Bloom is an Aventura Commissioner and member of the Miami-Dade Republican Executive Committee.