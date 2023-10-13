Ron DeSantis mocks Donald Trump for failing to stop ‘stolen’ 2020 election

An incredulous Ron DeSantis is yet again addressing the former President’s contention that the 2020 election was “stolen,” saying that’s an “untenable position.”

Speaking at the New Hampshire Institute of Politics’ “Politics and Eggs” event, the Florida Governor didn’t hold back when asked to evaluate Donald Trump’s ongoing contention that he didn’t lose fairly to Joe Biden.

“If that is true, he was the sitting President of the United States and let that happen to him. I would never let that happen. As Governor, would I just sit there and let something like that happen?”

DeSantis wondered “why didn’t Trump do something about it.”

“And if you didn’t do something in 2020, how are you going to solve that problem? As a private citizen rage tweeting from Mar-A-Lago? There’s just no way. So I think it’s an untenable position that he’s taken,” he added.

Earlier this year, DeSantis finally admitted that “of course” Trump lost the 2020 election. Since then, DeSantis has increasingly stepped up his rhetoric about his erstwhile ally.

“I don’t think anyone voted for Biden. They were voting against Trump. That’s why they did it. Let’s be honest,” DeSantis said in October, noting that even a reanimated John F. Kennedy wouldn’t “energize” Democrats the way Trump did in 2020.

During a Sept. 28 interview on Fox News, DeSantis contended that Biden defeated Trump in the first debate of that cycle.

“You know, I remember back in 2020 I had a big party in Tallahassee for that first debate that Trump did with Biden. And the reality is Biden beat Trump in that debate, and I don’t know how you could lose to Biden in a debate. But that happened,” DeSantis said.

DeSantis has also recently questioned a poll showing Trump ahead of Biden by nearly 10 points.