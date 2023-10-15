Florida Senate to name Ben Albritton President-Designate on Tuesday

The heir apparent in the Florida Senate should hint at themes of his future leadership this week during a Capitol ceremony.

The Senate Republican Caucus will convene on the chamber’s floor at 2 p.m. on Tuesday to honor and formally declare as President-Designate Sen. Ben Albritton, a Wauchula Republican.

The day is a chance for Albritton, currently the Majority Leader, to set the table for his forthcoming Senate President tenure.

That’s why Tuesday’s ceremony, during which Albritton should give remarks and will address media afterward, will be closely watched by anyone with a stake in state government. Abritton is aware that eyes will be on him, so expect him to seize on the attention to foreshadow his plans.

Both the House Speaker and Senate President positions come with immense influence. For example, they determine who leads and sits on committees, and those committees can kill or advance legislation. The Senate President is also the figurehead of the chamber and their priorities set the tone for the horse trading during Session. If the President’s priorities aren’t met by the House, the Senate President can ensure the House Speaker’s legislation won’t come to pass either. The same holds true from the House’s perspective because both chambers need to approve a bill before it can advance to the Governor.

About a month ago, House Speaker-Designate Danny Perez used the opportunity during his own naming ceremony to rail against socialism and discuss a need to make or keep government lean. He also declared the Legislature the “first branch,” making some question whether his tenure would clash with Gov. Ron DeSantis‘ notions of the Executive. Perez, however, told media he did not intend to dig at the Governor, who may or may not be leading the country when Perez and Albritton helm their chambers.

Albritton’s brand is farmer turned statesman.

A Senate media release noted that Albritton is a fourth-generation farmer, “born and raised in Florida’s Heartland.”

His political career began with an appointment to the Florida Citrus Commission. He served eight years in the Florida House, and his time in both chambers is marked by a focus on agriculture, natural resources and hurricane issues. He will continue to lead the Senate Select Committee on Resiliency — a special hurricane-related panel — during the upcoming Session.

Lawmakers of the controlling party determine the chamber leaders. Thus, so long as Senate Republicans remain in control after the 2024 election cycle, Albritton will hold the gavel for two years following the election. The current Senate President is Kathleen Passidomo, who will lead the chamber for the last time this Session, which kicks off on January 9.