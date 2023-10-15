October 15, 2023
‘Full Grassley’ on horizon for Ron DeSantis

Danny McAuliffe

unnamed-2
He's about 80 percent of the way there.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis needs to stop by just 19 more Iowa counties before he holds the title of having gone “full Grassley.”

Going “full Grassley” means visiting all of Iowa’s 99 counties before its front-loaded January caucuses — no small feat. And it’s one that longtime Hawkeye Senator Chuck Grassley has historically completed year after year outside of presidential races.

As a winning Republican in a coveted primary state, Grassley’s strategy is naturally a smart path to follow for candidates like DeSantis.

After a stint in New Hampshire, “Ron DeSantis returned to Iowa and hit six new counties,” a DeSantis media update said.

The caucuses, set for January 15, are often considered a bellwether for how primary candidates will fare across the country. Having success in Iowa early might create momentum for other state primaries down the stretch.

While former President Donald Trump appears to hold a commanding lead in Iowa, DeSantis is the consensus next-closest GOP candidate, according to the latest pollsOutperforming the non-Trump candidates, of course, is the best alternative to winning the Hawkeye state.

The DeSantis campaign claims to have 20,000 voter commitments. According to September voter rolls, there are a total of 580,210 active Republican voters in Iowa.

One potential storyline to follow is DeSantis’ most recent defense of Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, whom Trump has criticized in the past.

“Republican voters don’t want to see attacks against strong governors like Kim Reynolds,” DeSantis said on the recent return to the Iowa trail. “There’s no reason to be taking potshots, but it’s another indication that Trump views everything through the lens of him. That if you’re kissing his rump, everything is good. If you’re not, he’ll attack. That’s not leadership. Leadership is about what you can do for the people you represent.”

Obviously, an Executive ally in the state could boost DeSantis’ standing with Iowans. That’s especially true if it comes at the expense of Trump.



Danny McAuliffe

Danny is a contributor at floridapolitics.com. He is a graduate of Fordham Law School and Florida State University, where he served as the editor of the FSView & Florida Flambeau. Reach him at [email protected].

One comment

  • PeterH

    October 15, 2023 at 3:46 pm

    Ron DeSantis has been migrating to Iowa for the past three years. At this point he should know every voter’s name and their children’s name?!?!?!

    Reply

